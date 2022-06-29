NBA Rumors: "Whether that plays out or not, that’s kind of in his hands a little bit as well" - Indiana Pacers GM intent on keeping defensive-minded big despite speculation on his future

The Indiana Pacers had seriously considered trading Myles Turner before February's trade deadline, due to a stress-reaction in his left foot. Over the offseason as well, Turner’s name has popped up in a few rumors surrounding his possible exit.

On “Kevin & Querry,” an Indianapolis-based sports show, Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan discussed his interest in keeping Turner long term. Turner was drafted 11th pick in 2015 and was named to the All-Rookie team. Over the years, he has become a valuable contributor in many areas.

NBA Analysis Network @HoopAnalysisNet



“We'd love to see [Myles Turner] with us long-term. Whether that plays out or not, that’s kind of in his hands a little bit as well...We'll see where things go.”



(via The #Pacers appear less likely to trade Myles Turner at this point. 🤔 #NBA “We'd love to see [Myles Turner] with us long-term. Whether that plays out or not, that’s kind of in his hands a little bit as well...We'll see where things go.”(via @KevinandQuery The #Pacers appear less likely to trade Myles Turner at this point. 🤔 #NBA “We'd love to see [Myles Turner] with us long-term. Whether that plays out or not, that’s kind of in his hands a little bit as well...We'll see where things go.” (via @KevinandQuery) https://t.co/PocCIhP44m

Buchanan spoke about the franchise’s desire to retain Turner but put the ball in the big man’s court, saying:

“He’s in position to have a tremendous season, we feel like. You know, him and (former Pacer) Domantas (Sabonis) playing together was good at times. It was challenging at times for both players. Now that we cleared that up, he’s got a runway here to be our starting center.

“We’d love to, you know, see him with us long term. You know, whether that plays out or not – that’s kind of in his hands a little bit as well – but he’s given everything he can to this organization, over the last seven years.”

The Pacers acquired a valuable player in Tyrese Haliburton as part of the trade that sent Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings. Haliburton has shown enhanced passing ability with the Pacers, averaging 9.6 assists in 26 games. His scoring improved as well, finishing the season averaging 15.3 points in 77 games.

StatMuse @statmuse Tyrese Haliburton has put up career highs in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, FG% and 3P% as a Pacer:



17.5 PPG

4.3 RPG

9.6 APG

1.8 SPG

50/42/85%



Underrated. Tyrese Haliburton has put up career highs in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, FG% and 3P% as a Pacer:17.5 PPG4.3 RPG9.6 APG1.8 SPG 50/42/85%Underrated. https://t.co/bBkmbS4vXD

The Pacers general manager believes Haliburton’s presence could work in favor of retaining Turner, saying:

“He’s playing with probably the best pass-first point guard he’s played with in a long time, in Tyrese. And he’s got a coach who believes in him.”

Turner has been one of the league's best rim protectors for a while, leading the league in blocks in two seasons. The Pacers are sure to lose a valuable player if Turner chooses to play for another team.

Indiana Pacers big man reportedly generated interest from multiple franchises

Since the start of the offseason, Myles Turner has generated a lot of interest, despite a foot injury that shortened his season. However, what he brings to the table is well known across the league. Turner is predominantly eyed by teams that need improvement in their defense.

Among the reported suitors are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets, with Charlotte being the most likely destination. While pairing with Haliburton on the Indiana Pacers seems beneficial, a linkup with Charlotte's LaMelo Ball is never a bad idea.

Ball has only been in the league for two seasons, but has left his mark early. He finished the season averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists – showing improvement in all areas. Turner would fit right in alongside Ball, given the vision he has displayed so far. The Hornets could see merit in this deal and are likely to pursue it if the option becomes available.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far