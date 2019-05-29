×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Rumours: 3 players being linked with a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
109   //    29 May 2019, 04:14 IST

Russell Westbrook is among the names being linked with the Lakers
Russell Westbrook is among the names being linked with the Lakers

The 2019 playoffs have been among the most memorable in recent memory, although the postseason has played out without the NBA's biggest star. Entering the 18/19 season, LeBron James had been to the NBA Finals in eight consecutive seasons. Following a disappointing first season in Los Angeles though, LeBron missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

Nevertheless, the Lakers will have around $35m available in cap space this summer and they are expected to pursue a number of the NBA's biggest stars. With this in mind, there are no shortage of Laker rumours circling the league and here are three of those stars being currently linked with a move to LA this summer:

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is being linked with the Lakers
Russell Westbrook is being linked with the Lakers

Russell Westbrook has spent his entire career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, becoming the face of the franchise during its first decade of existence. During his 11 years with the team, Westbrook has won an MVP award, led the league in scoring, and averaged a historic triple-double over three consecutive seasons.

However, the 30-year-old has yet to guide the Thunder to a championship, and following a third-consecutive first-round playoff exit, Westbrook has been linked with a trade to the Lakers:

Of course the main team interested in Westbrook if he is indeed put on the market would be the Lakers, as Westbrook is a Los Angeles native and the purple and gold have been fascinated with the prospect of landing him in a trade. The Lakers would need to part with nearly all of their young chips in order to land a player of Westbrook's ilk. 

Westbrook still has four years remaining on a five-year, $205million contract extension that he signed back in 2017.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Lakers Russell Westbrook Bradley Beal NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors
Advertisement
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players currently being linked with the Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, April 24th: Russell Westbrook's leadership criticized, Luke Walton wasn't fired by Lakers, and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, April 5th, 2019: Anthony Davis set to join the Celtics over Lakers, Andre Roberson injury update and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, May 12th: Lakers set to appoint new head coach, D'Angelo Russell free-agency update and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency Round-up: 1st July - LeBron James signs with Lakers; KD, PG13 & CP3 re-sign with former teams
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: 3 Players being linked with an exit from the Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
Carmelo Anthony: 3 teams that should consider signing the veteran free agent this summer
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Free-Throw leaders in the NBA for 2012-13
RELATED STORY
Alex Caruso: 3 Teams that could sign the exciting point guard this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 14: LeBron James set to return this week, Lonzo Ball injury, and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us