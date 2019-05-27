NBA Rumours: Boston Celtics could make a move for Mike Conley

Mike Conley has spent his entire career with the Memphis Grizzlies

What's the story?

The Memphis Grizzlies hold the number two pick in the upcoming NBA draft, and they are all but certain to select Ja Morant. The exciting young point guard has been earmarked as a future star, and the Grizzlies are expected to hand him an immediate place in their starting lineup.

With this in mind, Mike Conley is expected to be made available, and Matt Burke of Metro Bet is suggesting that the Celtics could move for the veteran:

Terry Rozier was as much of a locker room disruptor as Kyrie was in Boston last season and based on buzz around the league, both of them will likely be in different locales when the 2019-20 season opens up in October.

Boston won't have much money to play with in order to attempt to sign Kemba in free agency to replace Kyrie, unless they were able to facilitate a few money-clearing trades involving either Gordon Hayward or Al Horford (who has a player option). One possible solution lies in Memphis, as Mike Conley could be had for a relative bargain.

In case you didn't know...

Conley has spent his entire career with the Memphis Grizzlies, and he has two years remaining on his current deal. The veteran will turn 32 in October, although he enjoyed some of the best basketball of his career during the 18/19 season - averaging 21.1 points and 6.4 assists per game.

The heart of the matter

The Celtics are likely to lose Kyrie Irving this summer and Conley would be a great replacement. While the Memphis guard is signed to an inflated contract, he's a consistent performer and one who would fit in well alongside the team's young core. Ultimately, if the Celtics can add Conley while offloading Gordon Hayward, it is a deal that should be completed.

What's next?

The Celtics are preparing for next month's NBA draft. They own three first-round picks, plus the 51st overall.