×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Rumours: Luke Walton has no future at the Lakers, according to Max Kellerman

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
62   //    11 Apr 2019, 04:44 IST

Luke Walton's future with the Lakers is in doubt
Luke Walton's future with the Lakers is in doubt

Following Magic Johnson's abrupt resignation as president of Lakers operations last night, all eyes have now turned to Luke Walton's future. 

Johnson had been expected to fire Walton in the coming days, however, the future of the Lakers head coach is now in limbo following Johnson's departure. 

Nevertheless, speaking on today's edition of ESPN's First Take, Max Kellerman expressed his belief that Walton would still be fired by the Los Angeles Lakers:

He's gone. When they consider it they will get rid of him. Luke is a good coach, I like Luke as the coach of the Lakers. But, he is neither LeBron's choice of coach, nor is he the choice of Magic Johnson, or the new head of basketball operations who comes in, unless coincidentally that person happens to want Luke Walton - which I doubt because LeBron doesn't want him.
I don't see a way that Luke Walton is the coach for the Lakers (for) game one next season.

Walton was selected in the second round of the 2003 NBA draft by the Lakers, and the San Diego native went on to spend nearly a decade with the team.

After retiring from playing, Walton spent two years as Steve Kerr's assistant for Golden State Warriors, before being appointed as Lakers head coach during the summer of 2016.

During his time as head coach, Walton has been praised for developing the team's young core, however, the Lakers have yet to make the postseason during Walton's three seasons in charge.

You can find the full video of Max Kellerman's appearance on First Take below:

Advertisement

Let us know in the comments below who you think should lead forward the Los Angeles Lakers

Also, don't forget to visit our dedicated Basketball section for all the latest news, rumors, and analysis.



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Magic Johnson Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
10 Families inside the NBA
RELATED STORY
5 lesser known facts about the Lakers
RELATED STORY
Uncertain Future for LeBron James and his LA Lakers
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Predictions: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction-Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
LA Lakers Rumors: Draymond Green could link up with LeBron in Los Angeles
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Schedule: 5 marquee Lakers games to watch out for
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Western Conference: Pacific Division Standings so far
RELATED STORY
NBA Games Today, Where to Watch & NBA Results: 02-06-2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us