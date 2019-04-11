NBA Rumours: Luke Walton has no future at the Lakers, according to Max Kellerman

Luke Walton's future with the Lakers is in doubt

Following Magic Johnson's abrupt resignation as president of Lakers operations last night, all eyes have now turned to Luke Walton's future.

Johnson had been expected to fire Walton in the coming days, however, the future of the Lakers head coach is now in limbo following Johnson's departure.

Nevertheless, speaking on today's edition of ESPN's First Take, Max Kellerman expressed his belief that Walton would still be fired by the Los Angeles Lakers:

He's gone. When they consider it they will get rid of him. Luke is a good coach, I like Luke as the coach of the Lakers. But, he is neither LeBron's choice of coach, nor is he the choice of Magic Johnson, or the new head of basketball operations who comes in, unless coincidentally that person happens to want Luke Walton - which I doubt because LeBron doesn't want him.

I don't see a way that Luke Walton is the coach for the Lakers (for) game one next season.

Walton was selected in the second round of the 2003 NBA draft by the Lakers, and the San Diego native went on to spend nearly a decade with the team.

After retiring from playing, Walton spent two years as Steve Kerr's assistant for Golden State Warriors, before being appointed as Lakers head coach during the summer of 2016.

During his time as head coach, Walton has been praised for developing the team's young core, however, the Lakers have yet to make the postseason during Walton's three seasons in charge.

You can find the full video of Max Kellerman's appearance on First Take below:

