×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Rumours: New York Knicks concerned that Kyrie Irving will join the Lakers

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
52   //    27 May 2019, 05:00 IST

Kyrie Irving is expected to leave the Boston Celtics this summer
Kyrie Irving is expected to leave the Boston Celtics this summer

What's the story?

Kyrie Irving is expected to leave the Boston Celtics this summer, although his landing destination remains subject to much speculation.

The New York Knicks have long been viewed as the favourites, however, according to a new report from Matt Burke, the Knicks are fearful of missing out to the Lakers:

As for the Knicks, there is legit worry within the front office that Kevin Durant could land with the Clippers and Kyrie (Irving) could wind up with LeBron and the Lakers, or with Russell and the Nets.

In case you didn't know...

Irving was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the first pick of the 2011 NBA Draft. The then 20-year-old Irving slotted straight into the Cavs' starting lineup, and he earned his first All-Star nod in 2013. Between 2014 and 2017, Irving formed a lethal partnership with LeBron James, and the duo helped deliver a first championship to Cleveland during the 15/16 season.

However, Irving requested a trade just 12 months later and eventually landed in Boston. He has continued to perform well for the Celtics, although his commitment to the franchise has been called into question - while frequently criticising some of his teammates.

The heart of the matter

Irving and LeBron were on bad terms back in 2017, although the point guard has made considerable efforts to rebuild their relationship over the past 12 months. The Knicks' move for Irving also depends on their ability to lure Kevin Durant, as Irving won't want to join a 17-win team on his own. Ultimately, it is impossible to predict where Irving will be playing next season, although the Lakers seem to have a better shot than first predicted.

What's next?

Both the Lakers and Celtics are awaiting the start of free agency. Following its move last week, the free agent market will open at 6PM ET on June 30.

Tags:
NBA New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Kyrie Irving NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, April 10th: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to join the Knicks, Dwyane Wade's final home game, and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, February 4th: Kevin Durant heading to the Knicks, Former All-Star wants to join Lakers and more
RELATED STORY
New York Knicks Rumour Roundup: Kyrie Irving tipped to join, secret Kevin Durant meeting, and more
RELATED STORY
New York Knicks: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
What the Knicks will do if they miss out on Zion Williamson
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, May 5th: LeBron James unhappy in Los Angeles?, Houston takes Game 3, and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: The New York Knicks could miss out on both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant
RELATED STORY
Top 5 NBA playoff final series of all time
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: What are the chances that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will move to New York?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us