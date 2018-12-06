NBA: Russell Westbrook surges to third spot in all time list of triple-doubles

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has moved to the third position in NBA's all time list of career triple-doubles. The Oklahoma City Thunder star eclipsed Jason Kidd's record during a scintillating performance against the Brooklyn Nets. This was his fourth triple-double of the season in which he scored 21 points, 15 rebounds and 17 assists. Westbrook now has 108 career triple-doubles.

Oscar Robertson leads the all-time list with 181 followed by Magic Johnson's 138 triple-doubles. Westbrook is just 20 triple-doubles shy of Magic's record. He will be aiming to try and move into the second spot in the next season. It's very much possible if he keeps up with the intensity and skills he is playing with as of now.

In his MVP season, Westbrook posted 42 triple-doubles, setting a record for the most by one player in a single season. He made history by becoming the first player in the NBA to average a triple-double in back-to-back seasons (2016 and 2017).

Every time Westbrook sets his foot on the floor he does something amazing. This season, he has come up with a taunting move which is being talked around the NBA as 'Rock-a-Baby'.

The Thunder has performed well so far this season and currently occupy the third spot in the heavily competitive Western conference with an impressive 15-7 record. They appear to be in great form with all the key players performing well.

Steven Adams and Jerami Grant are doing a great job inside the paint. Paul George and Dennis Schroder have taken considerable pressure off Westbrook's shoulders. Andre Roberson's impending return to the lineup should improve the OKC roster further.

The Oklahoma City Thunder look promising and so are the expectations from former MVP Russell Westbrook. For now, he will cherish this great feat before continuing with his remarkable form. He is definitely hungry for more.

