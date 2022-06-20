Listing the 5 best wing defenders available in free agency during the NBA offseason

The 2022 NBA season concluded with the Golden State Warriors winning their fourth championship in the last eight years. Despite winning it all, the Warriors will have to make some big decisions in free agency if they want to keep their roster intact.

As many fans are aware, the Warriors are one of the best defensive teams in the league. Defense wins championships, and Golden State proved this to be true once again.

The 2022 NBA free agent class will have some great defenders who can wreak havoc and get opposing players out of rhythm. These are the best wing defenders that will be available this summer.

5 Best wing defenders available in this year's NBA free agency

Miles Bridges (Unrestricted Free Agent)

After four years in Charlotte, Miles Bridges will be a free agent this summer. He's an unrestricted free agent, which means that any team can sign him. The Charlotte Hornets, however, have his Bird rights and could offer him a higher salary.

Bridges had the best year of his NBA career in 2022, averaging 20.2 points per game and playing great defense.

Brian Geisinger @bgeis_bird Miles Bridges is a wild dude — incredible rotation, effort and piece of team defense here to block Favors at the rim. Just deletes this shot. Miles Bridges is a wild dude — incredible rotation, effort and piece of team defense here to block Favors at the rim. Just deletes this shot. https://t.co/1NEPKqFsnF

Bridges' opponents shot 45.3% while defended by him, which is 1.3% worse than they usually do. His defense was also very good in 2021, and we can expect him to keep improving on both ends.

Miles Bridges has earned just over $16 million so far in his career, but his next contract will most likely pay him that amount in a single season.

Luguentz Dort (Team Option)

Luguentz Dort will be available as a free agent if the Oklahoma City Thunder decline the Team Option on his contract. Dort is one of the best defenders in the league and has had some spectacular defensive games.

While he is quite inefficient offensively, he's improved his scoring numbers in every season he's played so far.

Luguentz Dort is a free agent defensive specialist. (Image via Getty Images)

Dort contests just under 13 shots per game and limits his opponents to 45.0%. He's been linked to several teams this offseason, including the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, the Thunder will most likely pick up his Team Option as it will pay him $1.3 million next season.

P.J. Tucker (Player Option)

P.J. Tucker has a $7.2 million Player Option on his contract with the Miami Heat and will probably exercise it. If he does not, he will become a free agent, and many teams could use his defensive services.

Tucker, who recently turned 37, had his best season of his NBA career with the Heat. The forward was a lockdown defender and also shot a career-high 41.5% from long range.

The 37-year-old defensive specialist kept his opponents to 43.5% shooting last year, 2.5% worse than their usual shooting performance.

Tucker is a fantastic player both on and off the court. He can guard any position and is the ultimate 3-and-D player.

Gary Payton II (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Gary Payton II, who just won the 2022 NBA championship with the Warriors, is a free agent. The 6-foot-3 guard is one of the best wing defenders in the league and has drastically improved over the last season.

Even though the Warriors will do everything they can to keep Gary Payton II on the team, he could get a much bigger contract if he signs elsewhere.

The Warrior limited his opponents to 43.6% shooting, and some of his performances in the playoffs were amazing.

Considering that he's made only $4 million so far in his NBA career, the guard will probably be looking for a big contract. After all, he is 29, and this might be his last chance to get such a contract.

Victor Oladipo (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Victor Oladipo is another unrestricted free agent who could join a new team this summer. While he's a perfect fit for the Miami Heat, the team may not be able to give him a bigger contract.

Oladipo's comeback story has been amazing. With Miami, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 12.4 points per game while shooting 41.7% from long range.

Victor Oladipo's defense was fantastic. (Image via Getty Images)

His defense was incredible, as he kept his opponents to only 38.8% shooting. In other words, players defended by Victor Oladipo shot 7.3% worse, which is impressive.

Unfortunately, the guard has only appeared in eight games during the NBA's regular season. His postseason performance was decent, and if he can stay healthy, he could get a much bigger contract this summer.

