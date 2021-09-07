NBA's most popular: 5 NBA players with the highest social media following as of September 2021

The NBA is one of the most popular sporting leagues in the world. A range of players have over the years become recognizable faces worldwide, with the likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan becoming some of the most followed athletes on social media of all time.
However, a range of other NBA players have also managed to develop huge social media followings, with some like Russell Westbrook and obviously LeBron using it for their other business ventures as well. In this article, we look at the highest-following NBA players on social media:
NBA’s most popular players: Stars with highest social media following as of September 2021
A range of reasons might be responsible for a spurt in popularity as far as NBA athletes are concerned. Tyler Herro’s performances during the 2019 NBA Bubble resulted in a huge spurt in his social media following, with others such as James and Kevin Durant having made a name for themselves simply because of the amount of time they have performed at a high level.
Regardless, the following article looks at the five most followed NBA stars as of September 2021:
#5 Kyrie Irving (25 million followers overall)
Considering LeBron James’s overall popularity, the fact that Irving player alongside him for a number of years has surely got something to do with his overall popularity. Regardless, Irving is one of the most active NBA stars on social media, and regularly lets his feelings be known on social media.
Overall, Irving boasts of about 6.3 million followers on Facebook, 15 million followers on Instagram and around 4.3 million followers on Twitter. He regularly posts in reference to not just his personal and political leanings, but also family and other business ventures.
#4 Russel Westbrook (30 million followers overall)
Apart from being the NBA’s modern triple-double machine, Russell Westbrook is also a bonafide fashion icon and has his own brand. He has managed to become one of the most popular NBA stars on social media and regularly updates fans about his private and professional life.
Westbrook also regularly features on other NBA players’ social media posts. His popularity is set to increase in the coming time with LeBron James’ influence almost certain to increase his following as well. Overall, Westbrook is currently the third most popular NBA player on social media.