NBA scout reveals Kyrie Irving displaying reluctance towards Steve Nash’s in-game decisions: “Nash would call something, and he’d run the opposite”

Kyrie Irving was apparently seen blatantly disregarding Steve Nash’s plays by a veteran NBA scout in the Nets’ Oct 29th loss to the Pacers.

According to Brian Lewis, a Brooklyn Nets reporter, there were over 10 plays called by Nash where Kyrie did something entirely different.

Chemistry issues and leadership questions have been looming in Brooklyn for some time now, but the most recent acts from Kyrie stated a different level of disobedience.

The actions came one game before the Nets decided to part ways with Steve Nash, but the situation seem unrelated.

Kyrie Irving was suspended following Nash’s firing, so it seems the Brooklyn organization would have been talking about these decisions for some time prior.

In any case, Kyrie’s open defiance of Nash’s plays completely stunned the NBA scout.

The scout outlined to The Post:

“Nash would call something, and he’d run the opposite. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Brian Lewis explains this scout to be experienced, claiming him to be:

“A veteran with years in both the Eastern and Western Conferences”

The scout’s claim that he has never seen defiance to the length of what Kyrie showed that game raises many questions regarding Nash’s firing.

Irving is not the only player that disregard’s Nash’s plays or advice, he just remains as the only one to do it so obviously that many times in a single game.

Lewis further stated that a source ‘close to the situation’ told The Post that no matter what Nash put in front of the Nets, the team ‘did whatever they wanted” anyway.

Where do Kyrie Irving and the Nets go from here?

Prior to Steve Nash’s departure and Kyrie Irving’s suspension, the Nets had the worst defensive rating in the league.

In the three games that Brooklyn has played since the events, their rating has vastly increased.

If the Brooklyn Nets continue to do better without Nash or Irving, does the team stick to that layout? Or will Kyrie make the efforts he needs to return back to the court?

Kyrie Irving issued an apology to his Instagram after his suspension.

Since, the Brooklyn Nets outlined the steps that Kyrie needs to take in order to rejoin them on the floor.

Shams Charania reported that on top of the apology, Irving must condemn the movie, donate to anti-hate causes, take training, meet with cultural leaders, and Nets owner Joe Tsai to ‘demonstrate understanding’.

Even if Kyrie manages to do all of this and return back to the floor, does he come back the same? Is the devotion to his organization the same after the hoops he has had to jump through in order to prove his obedience?

If there is anyone in the league that’s presence will cause questions like these, it is Irving.

Moreover, how does Brooklyn react in bringing him back in if the team continues seeing success without him?

If a team continually shows disobedience to a coach, there is obvious issues that need correcting. Joe Tsai made a point in doing that, but at the same time, set Kyrie Irving aside.

That makes the situation a little more confusing.

If Nash leaves, and the team starts to do better, then the issue seems to be resolved.

But if both Nash and Irving are gone, and the team continues to meet success, was Kyrie part of the problem?

Regardless, Joe Tsai seems to be making the efforts he needs in order to correct the lack of structure within Brooklyn lately.

As long as Kyrie can prove he has a full understanding of his wrongdoing and move forward before the team runs too far without him, he should be fine.

