When does the NBA 2019-20 season start? | NBA opening night schedule

Raunak Jaiswal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 6 // 19 Oct 2019, 05:15 IST

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are all set to feature on NBA opening night

In what was an unexpected 2019 NBA Finals series, the Toronto Raptors overcame the dynastic Golden State Warriors in six games to win their first-ever NBA Championship. But that was just the beginning of what was going to be a historic summer for the league.

The NBA offseason saw tectonic trades and frenetic free agency moves which resulted in old powerhouses being replaced by new ones. And now, we can't help but wait eagerly for the NBA opening night. We're in luck though, for the orange Spalding ball, the polished hardwood, the squeak of the sneakers, all of it is set to return with the NBA season start just around the corner.

Now then, it's kind of known that the new season commences in the month of October. But in case you're wondering exactly when does the NBA regular season start this time around, here's all that you need to know.

When does the season start?

The 2019-20 NBA season starts on Tuesday, 22nd October, and will see the defending champions Toronto Raptors host the New Orleans Pelicans in a prime-time clash at the Scotiabank Arena. Prior to the game, Raptors players will receive championship rings on the night as well.

NBA opening night schedule

Toronto Raptors will play the first game of the 2019-20 NBA regular season

Given the nature of the NBA season start, historically, very few games are held on NBA opening night. The same is the case this time around with only two games taking place on Tuesday:

1. New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors (Scotiabank Arena, 8:00 PM ET)

The Toronto Raptors will usher in a new era on NBA opening night as they look to defend their crown sans their marquee player from last season, Kawhi Leonard. Having traded away Anthony Davis in the summer, the New Orleans Pelicans also kickstart their rebuild with a much-revamped roster. However, 2019 NBA Draft No.1 pick Zion Williamson is likely to miss the game with a knee injury.

2. Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers (Staples Center, 10:30 PM ET)

The matchup that made all the headlines this offseason will also headline the NBA opening night. Fans will finally get to see what the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis can do together in an actual NBA game. Kawhi Leonard, on the other hand, will be looking to showcase the two-way prowess that made him the most sought-after free agent this year. Paul George will miss the game though as he continues to nurse his shoulders.