NBA sends memo to teams about the anti-tampering rule

LeBron James sent a frenzy across the NBA when he publicly stated that it will be "amazing" and "incredible" to play alongside the five-time All-Star Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans. Several General Managers have expressed their dismay over James' comments and NBA not enforcing its anti-tampering rules.

"It's New Orleans' problem today, and a problem with a different player tomorrow for the rest of us," one Eastern Conference GM told ESPN. "It's open season on small markets and our players."

The memo now served to all the teams by the NBA surely shows that the authorities are focusing on the situation. James' name has not directly been taken in the memo but as it is happening in the aftermath of his comments, it's partly directed to him.

"This principle is particularly important in today's media environment, where any actions or comments relating to potential player movement receive immediate and widespread public attention," the memo read. "Teams should be entitled to focus their efforts on the competition this season with the players they have under contract, without having to divert attention or resources to conduct or speculation regarding the potential destinations of those players in future seasons once their contracts expire."

Individual statements by James or any other player are not subject to any action but if there are other "aggravating factors" such as continual public recruiting or evidence that comments are made in coordination with the team then basis for the tampering violation can be formed.

LeBron insists that he hasn't done anything wrong. He has always been an influencing factor in getting other stars to play with him. We have seen this in his stints with both Miami and the Cavaliers. LeBron, when asked about the issue in an interview, said:

“Come on, guys; this is not rocket science. These are great players. Absolutely, I would love to play with a lot of great players. That is just who I am. People get caught up in bunches sometimes when they wish they could control what you say, and they can’t control me, at all. And I play by the rules.”

Prior to Lakers game against the Clippers on Friday, LeBron shared a "nasty" moment by Kawhi Leonard. Leonard is due to be a free agent in 2019 and LeBron wouldn't stop to send him good vibes and welcome him to L.A. if he wishes to.

