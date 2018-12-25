×
NBA continues the trend of giving opportunities to women, but more work still to be done

Avdhi Bhalgat
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
11   //    25 Dec 2018, 11:50 IST

We wait for the day when it won't be major news when a woman is hired to any sports team; when the only news is her skill. The aim is that just being a woman in sports should not be any different from being a man.

The NBA has been making moves in this context, hiring more women and allowing their basketball knowledge to be shared for the better of the franchises.

The NBA has formed a small club of female officeholders that is growing day after day. This includes people such as Lindsey Harding, Sue Bird and a few more.

The newest addition to this still exclusive and elusive club is Kelly Krauskopf, who has taken up the position as front office staff member for the Indiana Pacers. This shift has come from her already well-established basketball career at the WNBA's Indiana Fever.

Kelly Krauskopf
Kelly Krauskopf

"I feel like I'm a girl who got picked to play on the boys' team," Krauskopf said after her appointment.

She has worked hard to help build the Fever franchise over at the WNBA, and now is her chance to do the same on the men's side as well.

There have been a few cases of misconduct around women, and speculation that having more female staff would not be good for the players. One controversy led to Mark Cuban being fined $10 million in the Mavericks' sexual harassment controversy.

However, the only way to curb down these cases is to normalize women being a part of the NBA.

The Spurs made the first move when they hired Becky Hammon as the assistant coach, and she even became the first woman to interview for the post of Head Coach. Now there are some teams that have followed suit such as the Nuggets and the Clippers, but we sincerely hope it goes much beyond that.

Avdhi Bhalgat
