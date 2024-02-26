NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Malik Monk (Week 17)

The race for NBA Sixth Man of the Year is heating up. There is a leading candidate. However, there are other bench scorers who could grab the award for Sixth Man of the Year with a strong close to the season.

The Sixth Man of the Year award usually goes to a player who comes off the bench with the highest scoring average. There are quite a few deserving candidates this season. There is an odds-on favorite but the award is not locked up yet.

Let’s take a look at the top five candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Odds are courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook heading into week 17 of the NBA season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top Five NBA Sixth Man of the Year Candidates (Feb. 26)

No. 5 - Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks (20/1)

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdanovic is putting up 16.9 points per game this season off the bench for the Hawks. He is shooting 42.9/37.3/91.4.

He has embraced his role as a bench scorer. If he keeps up his scoring average, it would be a career high for a season. His chances at winning NBA Sixth Man of the Year have taken a bit of a hit as the Hawks are hovering around the final play-in spot in the standings.

No. 4 - Caris Lavert, Cleveland Cavaliers (14/1)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris Lavert

The Cavs emerged as one of the top contenders in the East and Lavert is a big reason why. He is averaging 14.1 ppg this season. He carried a huge load, complementing Donovan Mitchell when Darius Garland was injured.

He is the fifth leading scorer on the Cavs. He is outscoring regular starter Max Strus.

No. 3 - Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks (+500)

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

Hardaway has shown off his scoring prowess this season. He dropped a season high 41 points in a win against the New Orleans Pelicans in January. He hit nine 3-pointers on the evening.

Hardaway Jr. has done a great job filling in when Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic are out with injuries. He has been the team’s third go-to scorer all season despite coming off the bench and has a chance at the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award if the Mavs keep winning.

No. 2 - Norman Powell, LA Clippers (+400)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell

The Clippers are rolling in the second half of the season, and Powell is a big reason why. He has been a solid scoring option off the bench and fit right next to the Clipper’s star-studded roster.

He is averaging 13.6 ppg this season. He is the Clippers' fourth leading scorer, ahead of starter Zubac and fellow bench star Russell Westbrook.

No. 1 - Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings (-130)

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk

Monk is the odds-on favorite for NBA Sixth Man of the Year as February draws to a close. Monk is putting up 15.2 ppg this season.

Monk is surging at the right time. He bumped up his scoring to 19.6 ppg in the month of February. If the Kings stay in the top tier of the West, Monk could bring home the award.