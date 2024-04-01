NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOY) 2024: Top 5 Candidates ft. Naz Reid (Week 23)

The NBA Sixth Man of the Year award race is suddenly heating up. Last week, it seemed like the favorite had the award wrapped up. Now, all of a sudden, a huge shift in the odds has made this a race. There are now three players with a real shot at the award.

The cast of candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year has been consistent for a while. However, the order has shifted back and forth, with one clear favorite ahead of the pack. Now, the chasing pack is closing in on the favorite.

Here are the odds for NBA Sixth Man of the Year as the NBA season enters Week 23. The odds are sourced from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year Top 5 Candidates

No. 5 - Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks (80/1)

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdanovic has climbed back into the top five for NBA Sixth Man of the Year. He has upped his production in the absence of Trae Young as the Hawks are likely to end up in the Play-In Tournament.

Bogdanovic has started 25 games, so he probably will not win the award, given his time in the starting lineup. Bogdanovic is averaging 16.9 points per game this season. He is scoring 17.6 ppg this month.

No. 4 - Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks (30/1)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis

Portis is scoring 13.4 ppg this season but 15.4 ppg this month. He also grabs 7.2 rebounds per game and shoots 50.1 percent from the field.

Portis was 35/1 to win NBA Sixth Man last week. He is hanging around as the Bucks are starting to get hot and have reclaimed second in the East.

No. 3 - Norman Powell, LA Clippers (+900)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell

Powell has an outside shot at the award. He took advantage of Russell Westbrook’s injury and became the main off-the-bench scorer for the Clippers.

Powell is scoring 14.0 ppg this season. He bumped it up to 15.6 ppg last month. His odds dropped from 30/1 last week. He has scored at least 20 points four times in March and could make a late push for the award.

No. 2 - Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves (+150)

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid

Reid is now the main competitor for the award, chasing down the favorite. He went from +850 last week to +150 this week. The success of the Minnesota Timberwolves as one of the leaders in the West has been a big reason why Reid is in contention.

He has also received a larger role after Karl Anthony-Towns went down with an injury. Reid is averaging 13.1 ppg and 5.1 rpg this season.

No. 1 - Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings (-170)

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk

Monk is still the clear favorite for NBA Sixth Man. He was a runaway favorite at -1100 last week and has been the favorite for most of the year. Now he has dropped to just -170 to win.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Monk suffered a knee injury and will miss four to six weeks. The injury means he will miss at least the rest of the regular season. Monk’s absence opens the door for a late push from the other candidates. Monk had such a big lead on the award that he still may win it anyway for the season he had. He averaged 15.4 ppg this season.