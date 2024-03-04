NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Norman Powell (Week 19)

The race for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year is closer than some of the other awards. There's one player out West who's ahead of the field on the odds list, but some bench scorers also have a shot at winning the award. Let’s take a look at how the field stands after Week 19 of the season.

The top five candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year are a mix of young players and veterans. The players are mostly guards who come off the bench and add a scoring burst.

Most of the top five are on playoff contending teams. As their teams continue to rise top the standings, the players' chances of winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year could rise as well.

Here are the top five candidates according to odds provided by DraftKings.

Top five candidates for 2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year

#5 Tim Hardaway Jr,, Dallas Mavericks (20/1)

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

Hardway Jr. is often overshadowed by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. He has to make the most of his rare opportunities and also gets a huge boost when one of the two Dallas stars sit out.

As the Mavs push for the playoffs, Docnic and Irving may get more playing time, which would hurt Hardaway’s chances at winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year. He's averaging 16.4 points per game off the bench this season.

#4 Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves (10/1)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid

Reid has jumped up the odds board. He was outside the top five last week and now has an outside shot at the award at 10/1. Reid could get a boost, as he continues to be a major part of Minnesota’s rotation as they maintain their top spot in the West.

The big man is the rare center on the list. He's averaging 12.3 ppg this season. He's also 40.1 percent from 3-point range, which sets him apart from most rotational NBA big men.

#3 Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers (+900)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert

LeVert has been huge for Cleveland, who has emerged as one of the top teams in the East. He runs the second unit, behind Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. He also helped keep the Cavs afloat when Garland was injured.

LeVert is averaging 14.1 ppg this season and hit double figures in scoring six times in February.

#2 Norman Powell, LA Clippers (+700)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell

Powell is a key scorer among the loaded Clippers rotation. He could get even more shots if Russell Westbrook misses extended time with his hand injury.

He's averaging 13.7 ppg off the bench and is the fourth leading scorer on the Clippers, ahead of starters Ivica Zubac and Terance Mann.

#1 Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings (-275)

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk

Monk is way ahead of the field as the odds-on favorite. He got a boost in his chances at NBA Sixth Man, as he dropped 39 points in an OT win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Monk is averaging 15.4 ppg this season and hitting 34.4 percent of his 3-point attempts and 48.1 percent from the field. He will be the favorite for NBA Sixth man of the year, as the Kings are in playoff contention.