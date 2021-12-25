NBA Sixth Man of the Year featuring Tyler Herro, Montrezl Harrell and more: December 24th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The 2021-22 NBA season has seen a number of players stand out with their individual play, and the Sixth Man of the Year award is shaping up to be a competitive one. There's been no shortage of fascinating storylines throughout the regular season.

Teams such as the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns have impressed basketball fans with their strong play throughout the year and look to be the teams to beat in the Western Conference. On the other side of the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets have started to make some serious noise in the Eastern Conference.

Although a number of teams have shined with their play on the court, a number of bench assets throughout the league have started to generate some buzz with their performances.

Let's take a look at some of the top bench players in the NBA with this week's updated Sixth Man of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 31; Games won - 22; Games lost - 9

Last Week: PPG - 18.0, APG - 2.3, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 14.8, APG - 2.2, RPG - 3.3

Last Week: FG% - 46.5%, 3P% - 31.8%, FT% - 77.8%

Overall: FG% - 38.1%, 3P% - 30.2%, FT% - 80.7%

Although there's been plenty of other teams making noise in the Western Conference with their play, the Utah Jazz have impressed with their play as well. After struggling with some inconsistent shooting throughout the year, 2020 Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson has started to find his groove again as of late. Known as one of the top scoring threats off the bench in the NBA, Clarkson finally had himself a great week of efficiency and finds his way back into the top five in this week's power rankings.

In Clarkson's last week of play, the veteran Utah Jazz wing averaged 18.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Clarkson has long been known as a player who can put together impressive stretches of production for a long time, and this could be the start of his Sixth Man of the Year candidacy heating up again.

No. 4: Jalen Brunson

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 30; Games won - 15; Games lost - 15

Last Week: PPG - 18.7, APG - 9.3, RPG - 2.3

Overall: PPG - 15.5, APG - 5.3, RPG - 3.9

Last Week: FG% - 55.3%, 3P% - 40.0%, FT% - 83.3%

Overall: FG% - 49.7%, 3P% - 33.7%, FT% - 77.5%

The Dallas Mavericks continue to try to climb the ranks in the Western Conference and currently find themselves with a record of 15-16 this year.

Although the team has had to deal with some injuries as of late, veteran guard Jalen Brunson continues to be a key contributor with his consistent play throughout the year. The crafty left-handed floor general has been one of the most underrated guards in the entire league over the last several years.

Although Brunson has continued to be an important Sixth Man for the Mavericks this year, he's really started to see his game reach another level as of late. In his last week of play, Brunson averaged 18.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 55.3% from the field and 40.0% from downtown.

With Luka Doncic entering the league's health and safety protocols, Brunson has stood up in a big way as the Mavericks attempt to climb the ranks in the West.

