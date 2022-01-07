NBA Sixth Man of the Year featuring Jordan Clarkson, Montrezl Harrell and more: January 7th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The race for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award is heating up, with Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat playing well. His biggest competition at the moment is Kelly Oubre of the Charlotte Hornets. Oubre has found the perfect role in Charlotte, helping the Hornets to a winning record almost halfway through the regular season.

Meanwhile, reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson is slowly finding his rhythm after struggling since the start of the season. Clarkson has blown hot and cold for the Utah Jazz, but he's still one of the leading candidates for the award this campaign.

Other players such as Dennis Schroder, Jalen Brunson and Montrezl Harrell are possible candidates too. On that note, here's a look at this week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings and see if there are any changes in the top five.

#5 Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell of the Washington Wizards

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 0; Games won - 0; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 33; Games won - 17; Games lost - 16

Last Week: PPG - 0.0, APG - 0.0, RPG - 0.0

Overall: PPG - 14.5, APG - 2.2, RPG - 7.3

Last Week: FG% - 0.0%, 3P% - 0.0%

Overall: FG% - 64.5%, 3P% - 30.0%.

Montrezl Harrell entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on December 28th, missing all three games last week for the Washington Wizards. Since Harrell did not play last week, he drops down to fifth spot in this week's Sixth Man of the Year power rankings.

Harrell is questionable to play the first game of the week, but he could climb up the rankings once he's fully healthy.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS Montrezl Harrell has exited health and safety protocols, as he indicated on social media, and is questionable for tomorrow’s game. Spencer Dinwiddie and Aaron Holiday will both return. Davis Bertans is doubtful with his foot injury. Montrezl Harrell has exited health and safety protocols, as he indicated on social media, and is questionable for tomorrow’s game. Spencer Dinwiddie and Aaron Holiday will both return. Davis Bertans is doubtful with his foot injury.

The former Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in his first season in Washington.

#4 Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 38; Games won - 28; Games lost - 10

Last Week: PPG - 16.8, APG - 0.8, RPG - 2.5

Overall: PPG - 15.0, APG - 2.3, RPG - 3.4

Last Week: FG% - 47.3%, 3P% - 40.0%

Overall: FG% - 39.4%, 3P% - 31.3%.

Jordan Clarkson appears to be out of his funk, shooting the ball at 47.3% from the field last week. He's averaging 16.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists in four games last week, while shooting a solid 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Clarkson, the defending NBS Sixth Man of the Year, moves to fourth in this week's power rankings. He remains a vital part of the Utah Jazz.

NBA @NBA



91

86



Start of 4Q on NBA TV Jordan Clarkson hits the TOUGH triple to end the 3Q! @utahjazz 91 @warriors 86Start of 4Q on NBA TV Jordan Clarkson hits the TOUGH triple to end the 3Q!@utahjazz 91@warriors 86Start of 4Q on NBA TV https://t.co/sVgulR5LB5

With the team suffering their first COVID-19 outbreak, Clarkson could get buckets this week.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav