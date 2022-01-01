NBA Sixth Man of the Year featuring Tyler Herro, Jordan Clarkson and more: December 31st, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The NBA's Sixth Man of the Year race is gaining momentum with a number of players who have thrived off the bench this year.

In the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets (23-10) have cemented themselves as one of the top contenders, while the Milwaukee Bucks (24-13), Chicago Bulls (22-10) and Miami Heat (22-13) are hot on their trail.

The Western Conference continues to feature sensational play from the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, who lead the NBA with identical 27-7 records. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz (25-9) and Memphis Grizzlies (22-14) have also separated themselves in the West.

There's also been plenty of surprising individual performers throughout the year, especially players who have contributed off the bench. With another week passing by in the season, it's time to take a look at the updated Sixth Man of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 34; Games won - 25; Games lost - 9

Last Week: PPG - 9.3, APG - 4.0, RPG - 5.3

Overall: PPG - 14.8, APG - 2.4, RPG - 3.6

Last Week: FG% - 32.3%, 3P% - 38.9%, FT% - 50.0%

Overall: FG% - 38.5%, 3P% - 30.5%, FT% - 81.0%

The Utah Jazz have continued to be consistently impressive and find themselves third in the West. Veteran guard Jordan Clarkson continues to find himself in the mix for the Sixth Man of the Year award, even though his shooting percentages have been down lately.

Clarkson has built a reputation around the league as a microwave scorer, and he's yet to have a strong stretch of performances this year. It could only be a matter of time before he starts to find his touch from the outside again. When he does, he could start to become a serious force for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Clarkson is averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 38.5%.

No. 4: Montrezl Harrell

Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 1; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 33; Games won - 17; Games lost - 16

Last Week: PPG - 15.0, APG - 2.5, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 14.5, APG - 2.2, RPG - 7.3

Last Week: FG% - 71.4%, 3P% - 0.0%, FT% - 90.0%

Overall: FG% - 64.5%, 3P% - 30.0%, FT% - 74.2%

After being one of the pleasant surprises early on, the Washington Wizards (18-17) have cooled. Washington started 10-3 but has gone 8-14 since. Throughout the year, veteran forward Montrezl Harrell has impressed with his contributions off the bench. Harrell has always been known for his ability to play with great energy, and he's been a crucial part of the Wizards' success this year.

After starting out with impressive numbers, Harrell has seen his production come back down to earth a bit. But he's still right in the mix for the Sixth Man of the Year award. In his last week, Harrell averaged 15.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 71.4%. After finding himself in the top three of the power rankings for a number of consecutive weeks, Harrell slid down one spot to fourth.

