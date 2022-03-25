NBA Sixth Man of the Year featuring Tyler Herro, Kelly Oubre and more: March 25th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The NBA regular season is about to end in three weeks, with the Phoenix Suns clinching the best record in the league and homecourt advantage in the playoffs. The Suns are the first team to win 60 games and could break their franchise record for most wins in a season.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat remain first in the Eastern Conference. However, a bust-up between Jimmy Butler and head coach Erik Spoelstra could make or break the team. Nevertheless, one thing is for certain: Tyler Herro is the favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year Award this season.

On that note, here's a look at this week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings and see if there are any changes.

#5 Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell of the Charlotte Hornets

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 63; Games won - 30; Games lost - 33

Last Week: PPG - 10.0, APG - 2.0, RPG - 3.3

Overall: PPG - 13.7, APG - 2.0, RPG - 6.5

Last Week: FG% - 58.8%, 3P% - 0.0%, FT% - 71.4%

Overall: FG% - 64.1%, 3P% - 23.5%, FT% - 71.6%

Montrezl Harrell continues to be a solid contributor to the suddenly hot Charlotte Hornets. Harrell averaged 10.0 points in three games last week, shooting an impressive 58.8% from the field. The Hornets are inching closer to eighth place in the East after going 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Harrell was acquired by the Hornets from the Washington Wizards at the trade deadline. He was supposed to be the second option off the bench for the Hornets, but he has outplayed Kelly Oubre since the All-Star break. However, Harrell remains number five in this week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings.

StatMuse @statmuse



#MuseTakeover Montrezl Harrell (13.1) is averaging the most PPG by a Hornets Center since Dwight Howard (16.6) in 2018 Montrezl Harrell (13.1) is averaging the most PPG by a Hornets Center since Dwight Howard (16.6) in 2018#MuseTakeover https://t.co/nIuIDctf7p

#4 Kevin Love

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 64; Games won - 35; Games lost - 29

Last Week: PPG - 11.5, APG - 3.5, RPG - 8.8

Overall: PPG - 13.6, APG - 2.2, RPG - 7.3

Last Week: FG% - 53.1%, 3P% - 42.3%, FT% - 33.3%

Overall: FG% - 42.6%, 3P% - 39.1%, FT% - 84.5%

Kevin Love comes in at number four in this week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings. Love was solid for the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games last week, averaging 11.5 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 53.1% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point area.

However, Love was at the wrong end of a poster dunk in the Cavaliers' 131-120 loss to the LA Lakers. His former teammate LeBron James cleared for take-off and put a monster slam over Love, who had no other choice but to try and take a charge.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LEBRON PUT KEVIN LOVE ON A POSTER LEBRON PUT KEVIN LOVE ON A POSTER 😱 https://t.co/CvE0JzXcyx

#3 Kelly Oubre

Kelly Oubre of the Charlotte Hornets

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 67; Games won - 33; Games lost - 34

Last Week: PPG - 8.7, APG - 0.7, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 15.5, APG - 1.1, RPG - 4.0

Last Week: FG% - 34.6%, 3P% - 31.3%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 43.5%, 3P% - 34.3%, FT% - 67.1%

It has been a tough month for Kelly Oubre as he continues to play limited minutes for the Charlotte Hornets. Oubre averaged just 15.9 minutes in three games last week, leading to a limited production of 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting 34.6% from the field.

The 26-year-old was supposed to challenge Tyler Herro for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award, but it has been all downhill for Oubre since the All-Star break. The addition of Montrezl Harrell reduced his already limited chances, but at least the Hornets are finally winning.

HornetsMuse @CHAHornetsMuse Kelly Oubre played 5 minutes tonight.



This is the fewest minutes he’s played in a game since 2017. Kelly Oubre played 5 minutes tonight.This is the fewest minutes he’s played in a game since 2017. https://t.co/iClbj7Otxd

#2 Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 70; Games won - 43 Games lost - 27

Last Week: PPG - 18.0, APG - 2.3, RPG - 6.0

Overall: PPG - 16.1, APG - 2.2, RPG - 3.4

Last Week: FG% - 43.9%, 3P% - 34.8%, FT% - 66.7%

Overall: FG% - 41.8%, 3P% - 31.9%, FT% - 83.4%

Jordan Clarkson climbs up to number two in this week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings. The reigning Sixth man of the Year had another big week for the Utah Jazz, averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists, while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc.

Clarkson is having a down season, but he's finally heating up at the right moment for the Jazz. They are in a tough situation, as the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets are competing for the fourth spot in the Western Conference. Clarkson needs to maintain his form for the Jazz to finish in the top four.

Jazz Nation @JazzNationCP



Jordan Clarkson pulls the step-back on 2 nets players Jordan Clarkson pulls the step-back on 2 nets players 😵https://t.co/MLlFWwYkgg

#1 Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 1; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 59; Games won - 38; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 18.0, APG - 4.0, RPG - 5.5

Overall: PPG - 20.9, APG - 3.8, RPG - 4.8

Last Week: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - 28.6%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 44.4%, 3P% - 39.1%, FT% - 87.1%

Tyler Herro remains atop the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year power rankings this week. Herro is the favorite to win the award this season, and it would take a major meltdown for him to miss out. He played just two games last week, but he still averaged 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Herro is having one of the best seasons for a player coming off the bench. He's moving in the right direction, as the 22-year-old tries to become the Miami Heat's franchise player.

Heat Nation @HeatNationCP Tyler Herro has been impressive this season, but is his performance good enough for the 6MOY award? 🤔 Tyler Herro has been impressive this season, but is his performance good enough for the 6MOY award? 🤔 https://t.co/eH6SYQDBpm

With the Heat entering the playoffs in a very tough situation, Herro is going to be very important for Miami's success.

