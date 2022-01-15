NBA Sixth Man of the Year featuring Tyler Herro, Montrezl Harrell and more: January 14th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The race for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award includes a number of impressive candidates.

The Phoenix Suns (31-9) and Golden State Warriors (30-11) continue to battle for the top spot in the Western Conference. But the Memphis Grizzlies (30-14) have won 11 consecutive games and 17 of 20 overall to storm up the ranks.

In the East, the surprising Chicago Bulls (27-12) and Miami Heat (26-15) have made moves, while the Brooklyn Nets (26-15) have hit a rough patch. Brooklyn is 3-6 in its last nine games, going a surprising 1-5 at home. The Nets' only home win required overtime to fend off the lowly San Antonio Spurs. But Kyrie Irving's return has helped the Nets go 2-1 on the road.

It's time to take a look at the updated Sixth Man of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz veteran guard Jordan Clarkson

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 41; Games won - 28; Games lost - 13

Last Week: PPG - 15.0, APG - 1.0, RPG - 1.7

Overall: PPG - 15.3, APG - 2.2, RPG - 3.4

Last Week: FG% - 44.7%, 3P% - 42.1%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 40.1%, 3P% - 31.9%, FT% - 78.9%

Any Sixth Man of the Year conversation has to include Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz (28-14) have been a consistent force in the West. With an impressive amount of depth on the roster, Clarkson has been a valuable asset with his production off the bench.

Clarkson will be a candidate to watch closely as he can find his groove in a hurry to put up impressive numbers across the board. The veteran wing is coming off his most efficient week of games yet, as he averaged 15.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44.7% (42.1% from 3-point range).

No. 4: Montrezl Harrell

Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 0; Games won - 0; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 31; Games won - 22; Games lost - 9

Last Week: PPG - N/A, APG - N/A, RPG - N/A

Overall: PPG - 14.5, APG - 2.2, RPG - 7.3

Last Week: FG% - N/A%, 3P% - N/A%, FT% - N/A%

Overall: FG% - 64.7%, 3P% - 30.0%, FT% - 73.8%

Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell has been a huge, veteran piece off the bench, bringing an energetic presence with his ability to make a serious impact in rebounding.

Harrell missed last week after entering the league's health and safety protocols. He has since returned and will look to continue to build off an impressive start. Harrell is averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 64.7%.

