NBA Sixth Man of the Year featuring Tyler Herro, Montrezl Harrell and more: January 21th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

As the weeks pass by in the NBA season, that means that the race for the 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award continues to heat up as well.

A number of teams have impressed with their play this year. The Phoenix Suns find themselves at the top of the Western Conference standings, but teams such as the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are right behind them.

The race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference continues to excite basketball fans around the world. The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat continue to battle for the top spot, while contenders such as the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks remain within striking distance. With another week of NBA games behind us, it's time to take a look at the updated Sixth Man of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 44; Games won - 29; Games lost - 15

Last Week: PPG - 18.0, APG - 2.7, RPG - 4.3

Overall: PPG - 15.2, APG - 2.3, RPG - 3.5

Last Week: FG% - 48.6%, 3P% - 42.3%, FT% - 87.5%

Overall: FG% - 40.0%, 3P% - 31.7%, FT% - 80.7%

After making some noise in the Western Conference throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, the Utah Jazz have encountered a rough patch of games. Utah has won just three of their last ten games, and the team will look to bounce-back soon and make another surge up the standings. Veteran guard Jordan Clarkson has started to come alive again for the Jazz and it's becoming a big development for this team moving forward.

Clarkson has the ability to be a dangerous scorer off the bench with his versatility, and he's a name that could heat up in Sixth Man of the Year conversations. While Clarkson has been up-and-down this year with his efficiency, he recently had one of his best stretches of games this year. Clarkson went on to finish last week with averages of 18.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 42.3% from downtown.

No. 4: Jalen Brunson

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson has impressed this year

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 45; Games won - 26; Games lost - 19

Last Week: PPG - 16.0, APG - 6.0, RPG - 5.7

Overall: PPG - 15.9, APG - 5.5, RPG - 3.8

Last Week: FG% - 58.3%, 3P% - 50.0%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 50.2%, 3P% - 33.1%, FT% - 79.0%

The Dallas Mavericks continue to attempt to surge up the standings in the Western Conference. The team currently finds itself with an overall record of 26-20 this year, good enough for fifth place in the West. Veteran guard Jalen Brunson continues to be one of the most impressive bench assets in the entire NBA this year. The crafty guard has been a consistent force for the Mavericks this year and has become one of the most important pieces on the roster.

Brunson continues to be a player who deserves to be in any Sixth Man of the Year conversation, and his buzz could get louder if the Mavericks can start climbing the standings. In his last week of games, Brunson went on to average 16.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 58.3% from the field.

