NBA Sixth Man of the Year: November 15th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

Another week is on the books for the 2021-22 NBA season and storylines across the league continue to build. Teams such as the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards have impressed with their play throughout the opening month of the NBA season. Other teams have started to find their groove after a slow start, including the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets. This next month of action will be important for teams to start separating themselves in the standings as we wait to see who will cement themselves as NBA playoff contenders for the foreseeable future.

As each week of the NBA passes by, that means the buzz around certain awards in the league will start to heat up as well. The NBA Sixth Man of the Year award has always been one of the more underrated accolades in the league. Each year, a player shines with his play off the bench and becomes a crucial part of a team's success. This year, there's a talented crop of players that are all putting up eye-opening production to earn the award. Take a look at this week's latest power rankings for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award.

#5 Ricky Rubio

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio has become a Sixth Man of the Year candidate

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 14; Games won - 9; Games lost - 5

Last Week: PPG - 19.5, APG - 7.8, RPG - 3.5

Overall: PPG - 13.7, APG - 6.9, RPG - 3.7

Last Week: FG% - 41.7, 3P% - 44.4%, FT% - 94.1%

Overall: FG% - 37.8, 3P% - 37.8%, FT% - 89.5%

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA throughout the opening month of games. While the team has had a number of impressive players step up, including rookie draft selection Evan Mobley, there's no denying that veteran guard Ricky Rubio has been a sensational addition for the Cavaliers. With a talented backcourt that featured Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, many were wondering what type of impact the crafty veteran could have in limited minutes. With the recent injury to Collin Sexton, Rubio has started to shine as an important part of the Cavs rotation.

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs The steal. The pass. The dunk.



WE LOVE ALL OF IT. The steal. The pass. The dunk.WE LOVE ALL OF IT. https://t.co/TChkzz0wWZ

With the Cavaliers finding themselves with a 9-5 record on the season, Rubio's play as of late has been a big reason why. In his last week, Rubio went on to average 19.5 points per game while shooting 44.4% from downtown. This included an impressive 37-point performance on the road against the New York Knicks. He makes his debut in this week's power rankings at number five.

#4 Carmelo Anthony

An impressive last week of play for Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 14; Games won - 6; Games lost - 8

Last Week: PPG - 14.8, APG - 0.8, RPG - 4.8

Overall: PPG - 16.0, APG - 0.9, RPG - 4.0

Last Week: FG% - 45.5, 3P% - 42.3%, FT% - 72.7%

Overall: FG% - 47.3, 3P% - 47.3%, FT% - 79.3%

Although the Los Angeles Lakers have been a popular team in the NBA & the basketball world as of late because of their inconsistent play, there's no doubt that veteran forward Carmelo Anthony has simply been outstanding with his play. With the Lakers dealing with a number of injuries, including superstar LeBron James, Anthony has thrived when called upon.

In his last week of play, Carmelo Anthony went on to post 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 42.3% from downtown. Anthony has become a consistent option on offense for the Lakers and has done a great job of helping the team carve out a couple of tough wins. One of his most recent impressive performances was an overtime thriller that saw Anthony chip in 29 points on 9-of-13 (69.2%) shooting in a win against the Charlotte Hornets. Anthony continues to thrive and his production cannot be ignored, which is why he made his debut on the NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings at fourth overall.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar