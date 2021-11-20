NBA Sixth Man of the Year: November 19th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

We are about to dive into the second month of the 2021-22 NBA regular season. This is the month in which teams start to make noise about their aspirations for the rest of the year. While some teams can struggle to get going early in the season, this upcoming stretch is usually where teams start to "wake up" and get back on the right track.

As of right now, a number of teams have started to climb the rankings.

Teams such as the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns have found themselves scorching atop the Western Conference standings. In the East, the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets continue to perch atop of the standings.

A number of players on successful teams in the opening month have found themselves on the Sixth Man of the Year power rankings as of late. Let's look at this week's updated installment, which features a couple of "new" names.

No. 5: Jalen Brunson

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 14; Games won - 9; Games lost - 5

Last Week: PPG - 15.3, APG - 5.3, RPG - 2.7

Overall: PPG - 15.3, APG - 5.0, RPG - 4.7

Last Week: FG% - 51.5%, 3P% - 25.0%, FT% - 90.9%

Overall: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - 35.4%, FT% - 78.4%

The Dallas Mavericks (9-5) have had a surprisingly solid start. Although this team features plenty of intriguing firepower behind players such as Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, there has been another name who has started to thrive lately. Jalen Brunson has become a sensational asset for this organization over the last couple of years with his play off the bench.

Brunson has continued to be a consistent force with his production on a nightly basis. Brunson is averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field. He makes his debut on the Sixth Man of the Year power rankings.

No. 4: Buddy Hield

Sacramento Kings wing Buddy Hield

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 0; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 15; Games won - 6; Games lost - 9

Last Week: PPG - 13.3, APG - 3.0, RPG - 2.7

Overall: PPG - 17.0, APG - 2.1, RPG - 4.4

Last Week: FG% - 35.7%, 3P% - 31.0%, FT% - 50.0%

Overall: FG% - 41.0, 3P% - 40.0%, FT% - 80%

Although the Sacramento Kings (6-9) have struggled, sharpshooting wing Buddy Hield has still been an impressive contributor off the bench. Hield struggled with his percentages in last week's games, but his numbers have still been impressive. The team has a challenging slate of games on the upcoming schedule.

Hield has been lethal from the outside, and his contribution as a Sixth Man of the Year type of presence cannot be overstated. On the season, Hield is averaging 17.0 ppg while shooting 40% from downtown. After falling out of the top five last week, Hield climbs back up to fourth in this week's rankings.

