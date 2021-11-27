NBA Sixth Man of the Year: November 26, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro continues to thrive on the court and finds himself involved in a number of personal awards this year. Can anyone catch up to third-year player as a potential Sixth Man of the Year recipient?

Here's a look at this week's Sixth Man of the Year power rankings across the NBA.

No. 5: Jalen Brunson

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson continues his impressive play as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 17; Games won - 10; Games lost - 7

Last Week: PPG - 18.3, APG - 8.3, RPG - 4.8

Overall: PPG - 15.1, APG - 5.3, RPG - 4.4

Last Week: FG% - 48.4%, 3P% - 31.3%, FT% - 88.9%

Overall: FG% - 49.3%, 3P% - 33.9%, FT% - 80.4%

The Dallas Mavericks (10-7) continue to quietly climb the standings in the Western Conference, and the recent play of guard Jalen Brunson has been a major reason. Brunson has been a consistent force off the bench and has become a serious candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

In his last week of play, Brunson impressed as he averaged 18.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

No. 4: Ricky Rubio

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio climbs the Sixth Man of the Year power rankings

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 0; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 19; Games won - 9; Games lost - 10

Last Week: PPG - 21.0, APG - 4.0, RPG - 3.3

Overall: PPG - 15.1, APG - 6.2, RPG - 3.8

Last Week: FG% - 40.4%, 3P% - 34.8%, FT% - 86.7%

Overall: FG% - 37.1%, 3P% - 36.3%, FT% - 85.9%

After making his debut in the Sixth Man of the Year power rankings previously, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is back, earning the fourth spot this week. Although the Cavaliers (9-10) have lost five straight games after rookie phenom Evan Mobley went out with an injury, Rubio has shined lately.

The crafty veteran guard had himself an impressive week, averaging 21.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. After being brought in last offseason to give the Cavaliers some added backcourt depth, Rubio has quickly become one of the top bench assets in the entire league.

