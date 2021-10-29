NBA Sixth Man of the Year: October 29th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

There's no doubt NBA fans all over the world wish to know who is in the starting lineup of teams on a nightly basis. The truth is that the sixth man on a team can be just as important.

Depth in the NBA is everything. Teams need players who can come in and make a big impact on games when things aren't going right. They also need players who can come in and step up if the team is dealing with a number of injuries.

The 2021-22 NBA season has already seen a few candidates put up their credentials for the Sixth Man of the Year award. The award is one of the more underrated accomplishments, but it shows how dangerous a player can be when coming off the bench for his team.

On that note, here's a look at the latest power rankings for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

#5 Derrick Rose

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose should be a contender for Sixth Man of the Year.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Last Week: PPG - 14.7, APG - 5.0, RPG - 3.0

Overall: PPG - 14.7, APG - 5.0, RPG - 3.0

Last Week: FG% - 45.7, 3P% - 58.8%, FT% - 66.7%

Overall: FG% - 45.7, 3P% - 58.8%, FT% - 66.7%

The New York Knicks have a fabulous asset in point guard Derrick Rose coming off the bench. As of now, Rose finds himself fifth on the power rankings, but he's going to be a contender to keep a close eye on throughout the year.

Since arriving via trade to the Knicks, Rose has been a sensational asset for the franchise. After the Knicks went out and signed Kemba Walker this offseason, that allowed them to transition Rose to sixth man, giving them one of the strongest rotation assets in the NBA.

Rose has gotten off to a great start this year. In three games last week, he averaged 14.7 points while shooting at 45.7% from the field and 58.8% from the three. If he continues to be a consistent presence in the rotation for the Knicks, he will be a popular name in the Sixth Man of the Year discussions.

#4 Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell has been outstanding for the Washington Wizards this year.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 2; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 2; Games won - 2; Games lost - 0

Last Week: PPG - 18.0, APG - 1.5, RPG - 8.0

Overall: PPG - 18.0, APG - 1.5, RPG - 8.0

Last Week: FG% - 65.0%, 3P% - N/A, FT% - 83.3%

Overall: FG% - 65.0%, 3P% - N/A, FT% - 83.3%

After a disappointing previous season with the LA Lakers, many were wondering what type of impact Montrezl Harrell could have with the Washington Wizards this campaign.

However, so far, it's been an outstanding start to the season for Harrell, as he's started to look like his old self. He has been a force to reckon with for the Wizards, and one of the major reasons why they've had some early success this season.

In just two games during the opening week, Harrell posted 18.0 points per game while shooting at 65.0% from the field. He looks to have some newfound confidence with his new team, and should continue to be a crucial part of the Wizards rotation.

