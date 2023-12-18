NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates after Week 8 feat. Austin Reaves

Who will win NBA Sixth Man of the Year? The race for the NBA awards are wide open and NBA Sixth Man of the Year is no different. In fact, NBA Sixth Man of the Year may be the most wide open. There are plenty of big names coming off the bench who could take home the trophy.

The top candidates are some interesting names. Six players have less than 10/1 odds to win the trophy (according to DraftKings sportsbook). Last year’s winner Malcolm Brogdon has very little chance to repeat so it will likley be a new name.

Let’s take a look at the top candidates. Here are the top five, according to odds provided by DraftKings.

Top NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidates

The NBA Sixth Man of the Year race is wide open after Week 8 of the season. Let’s take a look at who could win the award.

No. 5 - Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks (+900)

Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Serbian guard has taken a role off the bench and excelled this season. He is averaging 17.5 points per game. He is the third leading scorer for the Hawks.

He is putting up solid shooting numbers that could spur him to the award if he maintains his production throughout the season. He is shooting 46.5% from the field, 41.0% from 3-point range and 92.1% from the line. If he gets to the 50-40-90 club, the award would likely be his.

No. 4 - Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings (+750)

Malik Monk

Malik Monk is another sharpshooter of the bench. He gets a lot of minutes, which will give him plenty of chances to stay in the race for NBA sixth man of the year.

If the Kings can finish near the top of the West once again, it would boost Monk’s chances. He is averaging 15.0 ppg. He provides a scoring boost off the bench and has put up at least 20 points seven times this season.

No. 3 - Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic (+750)

Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony is living up to the deal he signed this offseason. Anthony is averaging 14.8 ppg.

Anthony makes the most of his opportunities off the bench. He has the green light to take a wide volume of shots. He has taken 10.8 shots per game and often finishes games with his shot attempts in the teens.

More usage could mean more production and Anthony could shoot up the odds. He could also get a boost if the Magic stay in the top tier of the East.

No. 2 - Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks (+300)

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Hardaway Jr. has taken a bench role as a backup to Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. He is averaging 17.7 ppg. His role coming off the bench is a bit skewed as he averages 28.7 minutes per game.

However, his usage and the Mavericks' success could help his chances to win the award. He could also get a lot of help if Irving continues to miss time with his foot injury.

No. 1 - Austin Reaves, LA Lakers (+250)

Austin Reaves

Reaves began the season in the starting lineup and struggled. He has found his groove since moving to the sixth man role.

Reaves is averaging 14.8 points in 29.4 minutes per game. He has been on a tear this December, scoring in double figures in every game. He is averaging 19.0 ppg this month and shooting 50.0/43.9/90.0.