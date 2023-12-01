NBA stars with the best Twitter fingers ft Josh Hart

In today's digital age, NBA players are more connected to fans than ever through social media. While some don't bother to be that active on it, others are fully invested into their online persona.

Whether it's clapping back at critics or poking fun at other players, some guys in the NBA make the most of their online platform. This was recently put on full display following a recent exchange between Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards over shoes.

Here are some of the top players that have made a reputation of jokesters online.

5 NBA stars with good Twitter fingers

1) Kevin Durant

Without a doubt the top name on the list is Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. When it comes to NBA players being online, he is among the best. The former MVP has become notorious for interacting with fans on Twitter.

Whether it's on his personal account or a burner, Durant has some of the best Twitter fingers in the league.

2) Joel Embiid

Along with being one of the most dominant forces in the league today, Joel Embiid is also one of the biggest trolls. The reigning MVP has never missed an opportunity to poke fun at an opponent or fans when one presents itself.

His most notable Tweet was the meme he posted just minutes after the Philadelphia 76ers traded Ben Simmons for James Harden.

3-4) Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson

He might not be labeled a star to most people, but Josh Hart is among the best in the league when it comes to social media. One of his biggest targets is his current New York Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson. The two are constantly seen taking shots at one another online.

Hart is typically the one instigating on Twitter, but Brunson does not take it lightly. He makes sure to see everything his teammate puts up in the event he needs to provide a response.

One of Brunson's other targets has been Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton. He put the rising star on blast over the summer during their time as teammates in the FIBA World Cup.

5) Shaquille O'Neal

Rounding out this list is someone who isn't in the NBA now, but is a former star. Shaquille O'Neal has always been known for his vibrant personality, and that has worked its way on to social media.

One of Shaq's biggest clap backs came last year after Kevin Durant put him on blast. The Hall of Fame center did not hold back when responding to the Suns star.

