NBA stars rally around ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski following his suspension without pay

Senior NBA reporter, Adrian Wojnarowski, popularly known as Woj, has recently come under fire for his profane email to current Missouri Senator Josh Hawley. The journalist, who has been very popular for being the first to report most important news stories from the NBA, is currently in hot water over his response to the senator. It began on Friday when the Senator tweeted out a letter, he sent to the NBA commissioner Adam Silver regarding the possibility of having the quotes ‘Support Our Troops,’ ‘Back The Blue,’ or ‘Free Hong Kong’ on the back of player jerseys when the NBA restarts the season.

If @NBA is going to put social cause statements on uniforms, why not “Support our Troops” or “Back the Blue”? Or given how much $$ @nba makes in #China, how about “Free Hong Kong”! Today I wrote to Adam Silver to ask for answers pic.twitter.com/PthYR4OxmE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

Soon after this, the Senator tweeted out an email response from Adrian Wojnarowski that said: ‘F—k you’ which was sent as a reply to an email almost minutes after it had been received.

Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad ⁦@Outkick⁩ pic.twitter.com/WJDxrotUBD — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

Within a few hours, this tweet went viral on Twitter. Three hours later, Wojnarowski put out a statement on Twitter apologizing for his actions saying:

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake, I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

Reports have now emerged that ESPN has since then taken a decision to suspend Adrian Wojnarowski and put out the following statement in response to the incident.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it. It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

BREAKING: Woj has been suspended by ESPN for his email to Senator Josh Hawley, sources tell Outkick's @sportsrapport https://t.co/QhR9mXLlPn pic.twitter.com/ArWfIyQ8sK — Outkick the Coverage (@Outkick) July 12, 2020

NBA stars take to Twitter to support Adrian Wojnarowski using the #FreeWoj

NBA community on twitter have since used the hashtag #FreeWoj, with multiple players tweeting out their support for the immensely popular journalist. From fans to players, everyone seems to be talking about this.

Several tweets have gone viral including one by LA Clippers’ shooting guard and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Lou Williams who tweeted

Fellow Clippers teammate Patrick Beverley also tweeted out his support to the NBA analyst.

Among other popular players, Boston Celtics Enes Kanter found humor in the situation as he tweeted out a GIF from Avengers Endgame in support of Woj.

Indiana Pacers’ power forward, Myles Turner posted this on his Twitter account

Other NBA players such as Anthony Tolliver, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray and, Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie are among a host of players that have tweeted out in support of Adrian Wojnarowski using the #FreeWoj

The New York Post has since confirmed that Adrian Wojnarowski’s suspension from ESPN is without pay.

NEWS STORY: ESPN suspends Woj without pay for “F—k off” email to senator, according to sources.https://t.co/h6g9MjrB6O — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 12, 2020

We are yet to hear from Adrian Wojnarowski about his suspension and his future at ESPN is unclear at the moment.