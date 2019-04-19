×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers - Game 3

Davion Moore
ANALYST
Preview
11   //    19 Apr 2019, 07:10 IST

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics - Game Two
Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics - Game Two

The Indiana Pacers are heading home as the Celtics/Pacers series continues. The Boston Celtics have a 2-0 lead over the Pacers, but the Pacers are not out of the series - they have a chance to win a game on their home court.

On Wednesday, the Celtics beat the Pacers 99-91. Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 37 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds. The Pacers stayed in the game, but Irving took over in the second half. He and the Celtics took advantage of the Pacers' poor fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Celtics outscored the Pacers 31-12. They also took advantage of crucial mistake from the Pacers. At the end of the fourth quarter, the Pacers had a costly turnover. They came out of a timeout and went to the sidelines, with their guard Wesley Matthews attempting to inbound the ball. He threw the inbounds pass to the opposite inbound line. His pass went out of bounds and caused a turnover. The Pacers had a chance to tie with 12.1 seconds. Matthews' pass blew the Pacers' chances of tying the game, and the Celtics responded with their next possession.

Celtics center Al Horford passed the ball to his teammate Jayson Tatum. The Pacers fouled Tatum as he went for a dunk. Tatum got the and-1 and made the game 97-91, which saw the Celtics keeping their lead and winning the game. They gained a 2-0 lead over the Pacers, and now the Pacers have a chance to get back in the series.

Despite the 2-0 lead, this has been a competitive series. The Pacers were in Game 2, but costly mistakes prevented them from winning. While they are home, the Pacers should win at least one game. Game 3 is their opportunity.

Predicted starting line-ups:

Celtics: Kyrie Irving (PG), Jaylen Brown (SG), Jayson Tatum (SF), Al Horford (PF), and Aron Baynes (C)

Pacers: Darren Collison (PG), Wesley Matthews (SG), Bojan Bogdanovic (SF), Thaddeus Young, and Myles Turner (C)

Tags:
NBA Playoffs Boston Celtics Indiana Pacers Kyrie Irving Thaddeus Young
Advertisement
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics - Game 2
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics - Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction-Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Boston Celtics begin their playoff journey with a win
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 Talking points from Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Boston Celtics' blowout win over the Indiana Pacers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Playoff Chances: The Indiana Pacers and the difficult road ahead
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-2019: Boston Celtics finally make it to the end of the season, look ahead to Playoffs
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2018-19: Predicting the NBA Playoffs First Round Results - Eastern Conference
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us