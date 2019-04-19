NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers - Game 3

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics - Game Two

The Indiana Pacers are heading home as the Celtics/Pacers series continues. The Boston Celtics have a 2-0 lead over the Pacers, but the Pacers are not out of the series - they have a chance to win a game on their home court.

On Wednesday, the Celtics beat the Pacers 99-91. Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 37 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds. The Pacers stayed in the game, but Irving took over in the second half. He and the Celtics took advantage of the Pacers' poor fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Celtics outscored the Pacers 31-12. They also took advantage of crucial mistake from the Pacers. At the end of the fourth quarter, the Pacers had a costly turnover. They came out of a timeout and went to the sidelines, with their guard Wesley Matthews attempting to inbound the ball. He threw the inbounds pass to the opposite inbound line. His pass went out of bounds and caused a turnover. The Pacers had a chance to tie with 12.1 seconds. Matthews' pass blew the Pacers' chances of tying the game, and the Celtics responded with their next possession.

Celtics center Al Horford passed the ball to his teammate Jayson Tatum. The Pacers fouled Tatum as he went for a dunk. Tatum got the and-1 and made the game 97-91, which saw the Celtics keeping their lead and winning the game. They gained a 2-0 lead over the Pacers, and now the Pacers have a chance to get back in the series.

Despite the 2-0 lead, this has been a competitive series. The Pacers were in Game 2, but costly mistakes prevented them from winning. While they are home, the Pacers should win at least one game. Game 3 is their opportunity.

Predicted starting line-ups:

Celtics: Kyrie Irving (PG), Jaylen Brown (SG), Jayson Tatum (SF), Al Horford (PF), and Aron Baynes (C)

Pacers: Darren Collison (PG), Wesley Matthews (SG), Bojan Bogdanovic (SF), Thaddeus Young, and Myles Turner (C)