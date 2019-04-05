NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction-Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers

Davion Moore FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 14 // 05 Apr 2019, 08:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Celtics and Pacers are battling for playoff position

The Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers are both playoff-bound teams. The Celtics are fourth in the East with a record of 47-32. The Pacers are fifth with a record identical to the Celtics. Both teams are also on a two-game winning streak.

The Celtics beat the Miami Heat in both a home and away game and the Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons in both home and away games.

The next game is significant in Eastern Conference seeding. It will potentially determine which seed the Celtics and Pacers get.

Both teams have three games left in their regular season. If the playoffs started today, the Celtics and Pacers are a first round match-up. So, this game gives us a preview of what could be a competitive playoff series.

In their last game, the Pacers beat the Pistons 108-89. Blake Griffin of the Pistons missed this game due to a minor knee injury. The Pacers took advantage of Griffin's absence and blew out the Pistons. The Pacers had balanced scoring in this game.

Thaddeus Young led the team with 21 points, but he was one of five players in double figures. Bojan Bogdanović and Myles Turner had 17 points each. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and Doug McDermott had 14.

The Pacers have played a similar style all season. They play as a team, even when their star Victor Oladipo is active. Oladipo gives the Pacers the boost they need. The Pacers have dropped down a few spots, but they are still a team others should take seriously.

On Wednesday, the Celtics beat the Heat 112-102. Gordon Hayward led the team with 25 points off the bench. The Celtics also had their share of balanced scoring. Kyrie Irving had 23 points, Al Horford had 21, and Jayson Tatum had 16. When the Celtics play like this, they are a hard team to beat.

As the season comes to end, it is possible that teams will start resting their star players. There is a chance both teams could take this step, but it is unlikely. Regardless, this is a good game that can go either way.

Advertisement

Predicted starting line-ups

Celtics: Kyrie Irving (PG), Marcus Smart (SG), Jayson Tatum (SF), Al Horford (PF), and Aron Baynes (C)

Pacers: Cory Joseph (PG), Tyreke Evans (SG), Thaddeus Young (SF), Bojan Bogdanović (PF), and Myles Turner (C)

Advertisement