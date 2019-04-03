×
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
03 Apr 2019, 12:49 IST

Who will come out on
Who will come out on

Boston Celtics (46-32) vs Miami Heat (38-39), American Airlines Arena, 7:30 pm ET

The Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics tonight at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

These two sides faced each other on Monday in their last game where the Boston Celtics came out victorious.

Let us analyse how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Boston Celtics perspective

The Celtics have been up and down the hill, and lack of consistency has been a big concern for the team
The Celtics have been up and down the hill, and lack of consistency has been a big concern for the team

The Celtics have been up and down the hill, and lack of consistency has been a big concern for the team.

If we take into account their last eight games, they have won just three out of them. The victory against the Miami Heat will give them some relief and confidence entering into this game.

Kyrie Irving has led from the front averaging 24 points this season alongside Jayson Tatum who has supported him well with 15.9 points per game. The Celtics will be looking for a few wins and finish the season on a high note.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris Sr., Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart.

 The Miami Heat perspective

The Miami Heat is fighting for a playoff spot
The Miami Heat is fighting for a playoff spot
The Miami Heat is fighting for a playoff spot, and with the loss against the Celtics on Monday, they dropped to 38-39 for the season and currently sit at the eighth place in the East.

For Heat, Goran Dragic scored 30 points against the Celtics and was unable to help his team cross the line. He will be willing to finish the unfinished business tonight.

Bam Adebayo and Dwyane Wade both had good games against the Celtics and will be ready to showcase another excellent performance tonight.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Kelly Olynyk, Derrick Jones Jr., Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters.

How things might unfold

The Celtics will be high on confidence beating the Heat at home on Monday. It will be interesting to see how they approach this road game and whether they rest a few players or not.

The Heat played well in the last match but gave away too many points in the first quarter, which they will be looking to improve on tonight. They have a must-win situation with the playoff spot in the picture so I would give this one to the Miami Heat.

Prediction: Miami Heat to beat Boston Celtics

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
