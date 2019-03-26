NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 22 // 26 Mar 2019, 14:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors prepare to host the Chicago Bulls after losing a tough encounter against the Charlotte Hornets. Jeremy Lamb hit a buzzer beater from almost half court to win against the Raptors.

The Raptors are the second best team in the NBA at the moment. They have a 51-23 record and have qualified for the playoffs. They are 4 games behind the first placed Milwaukee Bucks. They also have the easiest schedule remaining of all the NBA teams.

Kawhi Leonard is having an MVP-calibre season for the Raptors, and is averaging around 27 points per game for the team on 50% shooting from the floor. He has also been very effective on the defensive end.

Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam have been great for the Raptors too. Siakam is one of the leading contenders for the MIP award this year and has been very impressive with his displays.

The Bulls have again failed to qualify for the playoffs. They have a 21-53 record this year and are the 4th worst team in the NBA.

Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen have been impressive for the Bulls, with Markkanen having had a string of great games for the Bulls in recent months.

Let's have a look at the predicted starting lineups for the two teams:

Chicago Bulls: Shaquille Harrison (PG), Antonio Blakeney (SG), Kris Dunn (SF), Lauri Markkanen (PF), Robin Lopez (C).

Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry (PG), Danny Green (SG), Kawhi Leonard (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF), Marc Gasol (C).

Advertisement

Match prediction:

The Raptors are playing at home, and have been superb this season. After a heartbreaking loss against the Hornets, they will be looking to go very hard in this match. The Bulls have failed to gel together as a team this season.

The Raptors can be expected to have a comfortable win against the Bulls in this match.

Advertisement