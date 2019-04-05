×
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors

Davion Moore
ANALYST
Preview
7   //    05 Apr 2019, 10:45 IST

The Cavs will finish their road trip against the Warriors
The Cavs will finish their road trip against the Warriors

The once competitive rivalry between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors is over. Both teams find themselves in different positions. The Warriors are on the verge of competing for another championship and the Cavs are a lottery team.

The Cavs have the chance to draft a prospect such as Ja Morant of Murray State. Or, they can draft one of two Duke prospects (RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson). The Cavs can become a playoff-bound team in the future, but for now, they are rebuilding.

This no longer the marquee match-up it once was, but the young Cavs have a chance to make a statement. If they snap their losing streak against the Warriors, it boosts their confidence. But, they extended their streak with a loss against the Kings.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' losing streak continues. They are currently on a seven-game losing streak. Their streak continued in a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. The Cavs lost to the Kings 117-104.

Jordan Clarkson led the Cavs with 22 points. Two of the Cavalier big men also had double-doubles. Ante Zizic had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Larry Nance Jr. had 11 points and 16 rebounds. The Cavs were in this game but lost control in the end. So, are not only on a losing streak, but they are winless on their road-trip. Their fifth and final game of the road trip is against the Warriors.

On Thursday, the Warriors beat the Lakers 108-90. They started this game with a 27-point lead over the Lakers. The Lakers scored 12 points in the first quarter in comparison to the Warriors' 39. The Warriors held onto a large lead and beat the Lakers by 18.

DeMarcus Cousins led the Warriors with 21 points. The Warriors' starters played a range of 23 to 29 minutes. Their large lead allowed the starters to rest a bit. The Warriors have a back to back and can rest their players.

Prediction

The Cavs are also off of a back to back, so they will be fatigued. The Warriors starters' will likely play in this game, but have another chance to rest. Despite the Cavs' losing streak, the Cavs may compete in this game. However, it may not be enough. The Warriors should win this game by a comfortable margin but the Cavs may play well. It is up to them.

Predicted starting lineups

Warriors: Stephen Curry (PG), Klay Thompson (SG), Kevin Durant (SF), Draymond Green (PF), and DeMarcus Cousins (C)

Cavs: Collin Sexton (PG), Brandon Knight (SG), Cedi Osman (SF), Larry Nance Jr. (PF), and Ante Zizic (C)

