NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors will face the Dallas Mavericks

Match Preview

With the Dallas Mavericks already well outside of playoff contention, their clash against the Golden State Warriors tonight has no real bearing on their season. Nevertheless, thanks to the emergence of Luka Doncic and the recent acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas believe that they can be contenders next season, and tonight's game will offer the team a chance to see how well they currently measure up against the best team in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are still battling it out to finish top of the Western Conference standings, and a victory would take Steve Kerr's men a win clear of the second-placed Denver Nuggets.

Team News

As they head towards the playoffs, the Warriors have no new injury concerns. Only Damian Jones remains unavailable for selection, and Steve Kerr is likely to once again field his strongest unit. Meanwhile, the Mavericks will be without Kristaps Porzingis, J.J. Barea and Tim Hardaway Jr. as the trio are all out for the remainder of the season with long-term issues.

Predicted Golden State Warriors starting lineup: Draymond Green (F), Kevin Durant (F), DeMarcus Cousins (C), Stephen Curry (G), Klay Thompson (G)

Predicted Dallas Mavericks starting lineup: Justin Jackson (F), Maxi Kleber (F), Dwight Powell (C), Jalen Brunson (G), Luka Doncic (G)

Match prediction:

The Warriors enter the game in fine form having won four of their last five, only losing a tough road game in San Antonio to the Spurs. In comparison, the Mavericks have won just once in their last ten contests, with their only win coming over the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors are also a formidable force on their home court (25-10), while the Mavericks currently occupy the NBA's worst road record (6-30). Due to this, a Warriors home win seems certain, although the presence of Luka Doncic should keep the game interesting.

