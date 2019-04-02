×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
17   //    02 Apr 2019, 12:37 IST

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

Denver Nuggets (51-25) vs. Golden State Warriors (52-24), Oracle Arena

The Golden State Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets tonight at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The Warriors are coming off a massive victory against the Charlotte Hornets, whereas the Nuggets faced a close defeat at the hands of Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

 The Denver Nuggets' perspective

Denver Nuggets v Boston Celtics
Denver Nuggets v Boston Celtics

The Nuggets have split their last four games and face the Warriors tonight on the road. They will be eying domination in the West by beating the Warriors tonight.

As a team, the Nuggets are shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the 3-point line. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have led the team, averaging 20.3 and 18.2 points respectively. Both of them will have significant roles tonight against the number one ranked team in the West.

The Nuggets have been excellent on the road lately and will be aiming for another victory tonight.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Paul Milsap, Will Barton, Nikola Jokic, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray.

 The Golden State Warriors' perspective

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns
Advertisement

The Warriors are playing like a champion team and have won three of their last four games. They don't want to give away their top spot in the west to the Nuggets and will be willing to make a point by beating them at home tonight.

As a team, the Warriors are shooting 48.9 % from the field and 38.8% from beyond the three-point line. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have been the leading scorers, averaging 27.9 and 26.6 points per game. With them, Klay Thompson is also averaging in double digits and will be looking to knock down a few treys tonight.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and DeMarcus Cousins.

How things might unfold

This game will be played for domination in the West, and I expect the Warriors to display some exceptional character tonight.

The Nuggets have lost their last game against the Warriors, and the result should be the same tonight.

Prediction: Golden State Warriors to beat Denver Nuggets

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Denver Nuggets Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry Jamal Murray
Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets
RELATED STORY
Analyzing and Predicting Tonight's match ups in the NBA: Tuesday, January 15th
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season: NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA Season 2018-19: NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us