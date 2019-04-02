NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 17 // 02 Apr 2019, 12:37 IST

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

Denver Nuggets (51-25) vs. Golden State Warriors (52-24), Oracle Arena

The Golden State Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets tonight at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The Warriors are coming off a massive victory against the Charlotte Hornets, whereas the Nuggets faced a close defeat at the hands of Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Denver Nuggets' perspective

Denver Nuggets v Boston Celtics

The Nuggets have split their last four games and face the Warriors tonight on the road. They will be eying domination in the West by beating the Warriors tonight.

As a team, the Nuggets are shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the 3-point line. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have led the team, averaging 20.3 and 18.2 points respectively. Both of them will have significant roles tonight against the number one ranked team in the West.

The Nuggets have been excellent on the road lately and will be aiming for another victory tonight.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Paul Milsap, Will Barton, Nikola Jokic, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray.

The Golden State Warriors' perspective

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

The Warriors are playing like a champion team and have won three of their last four games. They don't want to give away their top spot in the west to the Nuggets and will be willing to make a point by beating them at home tonight.

As a team, the Warriors are shooting 48.9 % from the field and 38.8% from beyond the three-point line. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have been the leading scorers, averaging 27.9 and 26.6 points per game. With them, Klay Thompson is also averaging in double digits and will be looking to knock down a few treys tonight.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and DeMarcus Cousins.

How things might unfold

This game will be played for domination in the West, and I expect the Warriors to display some exceptional character tonight.

The Nuggets have lost their last game against the Warriors, and the result should be the same tonight.

Prediction: Golden State Warriors to beat Denver Nuggets

