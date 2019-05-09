NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers - Game 6

Jamal Murray has been playing at an elite level for the Nuggets

After defending their home court in a blowout Game 5 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Denver Nuggets will be back on the road for Game 6 as they look to close out the series.

When: May 10th, 8:00 AM IST

Where: Moda Center, Portland

Watch: ESPN

The Denver Nuggets' perspective

Nikola Jokic continues to dismantle opposing defenses with his all-around game

The Denver Nuggets are in the second round of the playoffs for the first time in a decade. They have been very dominant in this round, unlike in the previous round against the San Antonio Spurs where they just about scraped through in seven games.

They have a well-balanced roster that can really go all the way this season. The main reason for their success is their All-Star center Nikola Jokic who is averaging 26.4 points, 14.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game this series.

However, it is not just him doing the damage as Paul Millsap has been showing glimpses of his Hawks days by dominating the Blazers. With guards Jamal Murray and Gary Harris going off, the Nuggets look a scary proposition at the moment and have a lot of momentum going into Game 6.

Predicted Denver Nuggets starting line-up:

Torrey Craig (F), Paul Millsap (F), Nikola Jokic (C), Jamal Murray (G) and Gary Harris (G)

The Portland Trail Blazers perspective

Damian Lillard has been struggling from the three-point line

The Portland Trail Blazers shocked the NBA universe by taking down the Oklahoma City Thunder in just five games in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Lillard-McCollum duo forms one of the best backcourts in the league, carrying the team to their second straight third-seeded finish in the regular season.

While Lillard has been great finishing at the rim in this series, he has been struggling from the three-point line, shooting just 24.1 percentage from downtown in five games so far. With their season on the line in Game 6, the Blazers will need Lillard to turn things around and be at his absolute best.

Predicted Portland Trail Blazers starting line-up:

Maurice Harkless (F), Al-Farouq Aminu (F), Enes Kanter (C), CJ McCollum (G) and Damian Lillard (G)

How things might unfold

Playing on the road will not be easy for the Nuggets but they showed that they have what it takes to succeed, beating the Blazers on the road in Game 4. With everyone finding form at the right time, the Nuggets look have far too much firepower and this series might end in Portland.

Prediction: Nuggets to beat the Blazers