NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction- Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons

Davion Moore FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 32 // 24 Mar 2019, 10:41 IST

Blake Griffin and the Pistons are playoff bound

The Detroit Pistons are on the verge of making the playoffs. They are the sixth seed in the East with a record of 37-35. If the Pistons remain sixth, they will face the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

On Saturday, the Pistons lost to the Portland Trailblazers 117-112. Three out of five Pistons starters scored in double figures, but the Pistons failed to win. Blake Griffin led the team with 27 points, and Andre Drummond had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Brooklyn Nets are slowly gaining on the Pistons and have a chance to take the sixth seed. The Pistons have a lead, but their next game could be a challenge, when play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

The Golden State Warriors lost their last game by a significant margin to the Mavericks 126-91. The 35-point loss was a surprise even without Steph Curry playing. The Warriors rested Curry as they have a back to back this weekend, and in his absence, Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 25 points in 29 minutes. DeMarcus Cousins scored 19 points in 23 minutes. With the Warriors having a back to back, it is possible that other players will rest today, or play limited minutes.

The Warriors lost the first seed of the Western Conference with this loss, with the Denver Nuggets now having a slight lead over the Warriors. The Nuggets have a record of 49-22 while the Warriors are 49-23.

The Warriors will probably play their stars for limited minutes, so this game will be a close affair, and the Pistons could pull off an upset against the weak GSW bench.

Predicted starting lineups

Pistons: Reggie Jackson (PG), Wayne Ellington (SG), Bruce Brown (SF), Blake Griffin (PF), and Andre Drummond (C)

Warriors: Quinn Cook (PG), Klay Thompson (SG), Kevin Durant (SF), Draymond Green (PF), and DeMarcus Cousins (C)

