NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets-Game 3

Davion Moore FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 41 // 04 May 2019, 10:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Warriors have a 2-0 lead over the Rockets

Houston Rockets may be down in this series, but they are not out. The series continues in Houston as the Rockets host the Golden State Warriors for Game 3.

On Tuesday, the Warriors beat the Rockets 115-109. Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 29 points. The rest of the Warriors' starting five also scored in double figures. Klay Thompson scored 21 points, Steph Curry had 20 points, and Andre Iguodala scored 16. Draymond Green nearly had a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists.

The Warriors' starters played well with the lineup commonly referred to as the "Hamptons Five"—a nickname given to them by Tim Kawakami of the Athletic. This refers to the Warriors recruiting Durant while he vacationed in the Hamptons. The Warriors took Andrew Bogut out of their lineup and returned to the "Hamptons Five" for this series. It has worked well for the Warriors up to this point.

Game 2 featured injuries to key players of both teams. Steph Curry left the game in the first quarter with a dislocated finger but returned shortly after. James Harden suffered an eye injury but also came back. Curry says that his finger still hurts, but he intends to play in today's game. Harden's injury affected his vision, but his vision is becoming clearer.

The Warriors have a 2-0 lead in the series. They took advantage of their homecourt (being the higher seed) and won both home games. Now, the Rockets want to tie the series. The next two games are in Houston and the Rockets have a chance to tie the series 2-2. If the Rockets lost one of these home games, they go down 3-1. A 3-1 lead is hard to overcome but it is not impossible. However, it would require the Rockets to win three straight games. This is easier said than done against a team such as the Warriors.

The Rockets are a skilled team looking to defeat the Warriors. They're lead by MVP candidate James Harden, who averages 32 points in this series. The Rockets also have players such as Chris Paul, Eric Gordon, and Clint Capela. Since Game 3 is in Houston, the Rockets will likely come out aggressive. Game 3 should be a good one and the Rockets could possibly pull off a close win. It is entirely up to the Rockets to do so.

Predicted starting line-ups:

Warriors: Steph Curry (PG), Klay Thompson (SG), Andre Iguodala (SF), Kevin Durant (PF), and Draymond Green (C)

Rockets: Chris Paul (PG), James Harden (SG), Eric Gordon (SF), PJ Tucker (PF), and Clint Capela (C)