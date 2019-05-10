NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets - Game 6

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 36 // 10 May 2019, 17:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stephen Curry rose to the occasion last game with Durant exiting the game with a right calf strain

With the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets' series living up to the hype, this is a great time for NBA fans as we have yet another conference semifinals series extending to six games and if we are luckier enough, this might even get extended to seven.

The Golden State Warriors held on to a 104-99 victory two nights ago at the Oracle Arena and will now be in Houston for Game 6 at the Toyota Center.

When: May 11, 8:00 AM IST

Where: Toyota Center, Houston

Watch: ESPN

The Golden State Warriors' perspective

Kevin Durant will not be with the team for Game 6 due to a right calf strain suffered in Game 5

The Golden State Warriors were tested by a highly competitive Los Angeles Clippers team in the first round of the playoffs, but they passed the challenge with flying colours. Kevin Durant has been by far the best player in the playoffs as the forward is averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game on 57.0 % shooting.

However, the Warriors suffered a setback in their last game as Durant suffered an injury with two minutes left in the third quarter and did not return. Although the fans and media expected it to be a torn Achilles injury, it was later clarified to be a right calf strain.

With Durant not in the lineup for the entire fourth quarter, the Rockets were presented with a golden opportunity to steal the game, however, Stephen Curry had other plans as he erupted with a monstrous performance and helped the Warriors to a 3-2 series lead.

Advertisement

The two-time defending Finals MVP will not feature in Game 6 for the Warriors and the Rockets will be looking to extend this to seven games.

The Predicted Golden State Warriors' starting line-up:

Andrew Bogut (C), Draymond Green (C), Andre Iguodala (F), Klay Thompson (G) and Stephen Curry (G)

The Houston Rockets' perspective

James Harden is averaging 31.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game in the postseason

The one and only reason the series has been extended to six games is James Harden, who has been carrying the Rockets' offensive load on his shoulders much as he did during the entire regular season.

With Chris Paul not performing the way he's expected to perform, there is an added burden on the defending MVP's shoulders and he will need to continue his form into Game 6 if the Rockets are to extend this series to seven games.

While players like PJ Tucker and Eric Gordon have been great at times, they have not been able to stay consistent and Mike D'antoni would love some coherence over the entire 48 minutes in Game 6.

The Rockets will have the home crowd support and add the fact that Kevin Durant is out for the game, there is no reason why this series shouldn't go to Game 7.

The Predicted Houston Rockets' starting line-up:

PJ Tucker (F), Clint Capela (C), Chris Paul (G), James Harden (G) and Eric Gordon (G)

Prediction

Houston Rockets to beat the Golden State Warriors