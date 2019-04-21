NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction -Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers - Game 4

Golden State Warriors look to take a decisive lead

Match Details:

Los Angeles Clippers (48-34) vs Golden State Warriors (57-25)

22nd April 2019, 1:00 am IST

Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

Head to Head (Playoffs):

Games played: 10 games

Won by Los Angeles Clippers: 5 games

Won by Golden State Warriors: 5 games

Match Overview:

The Los Angeles Clippers enjoy home court comforts at Staples Center as the Golden State Warriors come into Game 4 holding a key 2-1 lead in the playoff series, winning their most recent game against the Clippers, 132-105.

The Golden State Warriors were rampant throughout the 3 game series, dropping more than 120 points in each of the 3 games. They dropped Game 2 after a serious loss of concentration, which they will hope does not happen again.

The Los Angeles Clippers made a name for themselves this season as a really hardworking team and made it to the playoffs in 8th spot, just good enough to play the Warriors. They have been humbled in the 2 losses they suffered, but won Game 2, coming back from 31 points down.

Injuries:

Los Angeles Clippers: No injuries as such

Golden State Warriors: Centers DeMarcus Cousins and Damion Lee are out with quad and pectoral muscle injury respectively.

Players to watch out for:

Lou Williams (Los Angeles Clippers):

Lou Williams needs to show up for the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have made it to Game 4 and are not in danger of being swept by the dominating Golden State Warriors. Instead, they are down just by a game and enjoy home court comforts as well in Game 4.

Most importantly, they need Lou Williams to step up and lead them from the bench against the Warriors. Lou has been superb for the Clippers in this series, averaging a solid 25.7 points, 8.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1 steal in just 28.7 minutes of action.

The Clippers have a lot of pieces that can play some solid basketball but none of them are as dominant as Lou when he gets going. The Warriors need to formulate a plan to keep Lou in check if they want to win this game.

Last game stats: 16 points, 4-11 FG, 6 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 TOs in 21 minutes against the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors):

Golden State Warriors have so many players to call upon, but Durant has been most explosive

The Golden State Warriors were the best team in the Western Conference in the regular season and ended up with the #1 seed. They were matched up with the Los Angeles Clippers, who finished 8th.

They have been really dominant, and have much of their results have been dependent on how well Kevin Durant has been playing. Durant has averaged 27.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks in 32 minutes per game.

Durant has been a huge contributor on both the offensive end as well as the defensive end, and the Clippers need to put in all their effort to stop Durant from taking the game into his own hands.

Last game stats: 38 points, 14-23 FG, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block and 5 TOs against the Los Angeles Clippers

Predicted Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry (G), Klay Thompson (F), Kevin Durant (F), Draymond Green (F), Andrew Bogut (C)

Los Angeles Clippers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (G), Landry Shamet (G), Patrick Beverley (G), Danilo Gallinari (F), Ivica Zubac (C)

Predicted Match Result: Golden State Warriors to beat the Los Angeles Clippers

Despite having home court advantage, the Warriors will overcome the challenge put up by the Los Angeles Clippers tomorrow. The Clippers won Game 2 with a stunning 31 point comeback but the Warriors will not be complacent anymore and will look to secure the win.

The Warriors starting 5 just has too much talent in them to be kept at bay for long stretches of time as any one of their 4 stars can take the game into their own hands at any given point of time.