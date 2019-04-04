NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction-Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

Stephen Curry and the Warriors want to beat the Lakers for the last time

For the final time this season, the Warriors and Lakers will face each other. Both teams find themselves in different positions as the season comes to an end. The Warriors are first in the Western Conference and the Lakers are out of the playoffs.

The Lakers seemed like a playoff-bound team in last season's offseason, but their season went in a different direction. Regardless, the Lakers want to finish their season strong. A win over the Warriors would help them achieve their goal.

The Lakers started the season series with a 26-point win over the Warriors. The huge win was one of the marquee match-up Christmas games. Those games are where some of the best teams or rivalries of the NBA play each other.

The Lakers beat the Warriors without LeBron James. James started the game but left in the third quarter. He suffered a groin injury that kept him out for 17 games. Despite James' injury, the Lakers held onto their large lead. Then, the Warriors won the next two games.

In January, the Warriors beat the Lakers 130-111. They redeemed themselves by beating the Lakers by 19 points. Klay Thompson scored 44 points in the win. Then, the Warriors also beat the Lakers in February.

They beat the Lakers 115-101. Klay Thompson once again led the Warriors in points with 28. Now, Thompson and the Warriors have a chance to beat their division rival once more.

The Warriors have five games remaining while the Lakers have four. In their last game, the Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets 116-102.

The Nuggets are a tough team that has held the first seed for most of the season. The Warriors made a statement and beat them.

At this point, the Warriors are first in the West with a two-game lead over the Nuggets. If the Warriors keep winning, the will officially become the first seed.

The Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 119-103 game. Russell Westbrook of the Thunder had an impressive 20 points, 21 assists, and 20 rebounds game.

The Lakers lost to the Thunder but won their previous two games before then. They beat the Charlotte Hornets 129-115 and the New Orleans Pelicans 130-102. Now, their season continues with the Warriors.

Last Saturday, the Lakers announced that LeBron James will sit out the rest of the season. So, the Lakers are playing the Warriors without James. This game will be a challenge but the Lakers have what it takes to compete.

However, the Warriors are the Warriors. They will play well in this game and should get the win. Either way, it should be a good game.

Predicted starting line-ups:

Warriors: Stephen Curry (PG), Klay Thompson (SG), Kevin Durant (SF), Draymond Green (PF), and DeMarcus Cousins (C)

Lakers: Rajon Rondo (PG), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (SG), Lance Stephenson (SF), Moritz Wagner (PF), and JaVale McGee (C)

