NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
29 Mar 2019, 12:51 IST

Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets
Golden State Warriors (51-23) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (33-41), Target Center

The Golden State Warriors will host the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Warriors are coming off a road win against the Memphis Grizzlies, whereas the Timberwolves lost to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Golden State Warriors perspective

Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets
The Warriors sit at the top of West with a record of 51-23 and will be hoping to win their third straight game tonight.

Kevin Durant led the team against the Grizzlies on Wednesday with 28 points and nine rebounds on the night. With him, DeMarcus Cousins and Stephen Curry, both were excellent in the game scoring 16 and 28 points respectively. It should be another high scoring game for these three tonight.

The Warriors will be willing to maintain their dominance in the West and carry the winning momentum forward.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Klay Thompson, and Stephen Curry.

The Minnesota Timberwolves perspective

Minnesota Timberwolves v Detroit Pistons
The Timberwolves have won just one game in their last seven and will be looking to get a few wins under their belt.

They lost to the LA Clippers on Tuesday where Karl-Anthony Towns was the leading scorer with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins and Dario Saric supported him well with 22 and 18 points respectively. 

The Wolves gave away too many points in the first quarter and will be hoping to bounce back tonight by upsetting the Warriors at home.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Andrew Wiggins, Dario Saric, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Okogie and Tyus Jones.

How things might unfold

The Warriors are right on track for the playoffs and will be too much for the Timberwolves tonight.

The Wolves are done for the season and will be looking for some consolation wins in the rest of the few games.

Prediction: Warriors to beat Timberwolves

