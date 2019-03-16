NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Golden State Warriors (46-21) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (42-27), Chesapeake Arena

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Golden State Warriors tonight at the Chesapeake Arena.

The Thunder are coming off a heartbreaking 108-106 loss to the Pacers whereas the Champs just edged past the Rockets by a 2-point margin in their previous game.

Let's see how things stack up for these two teams ahead of tonight's clash.

The Golden State Warriors perspective

Curry and Durant

Kevin Durant suffered a sprained ankle due to which he missed the Rockets clash and is still questionable against the Thunder.

However, the Warriors still managed to snap Houston's nine-game winning streak without KD. Cousins came into his own as he dropped 27 points, pulled 8 boards, dished out 7 dimes and had a couple of steals as well.

Predicted Starting lineup: Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and DeMarcus Cousins

The Oklahoma City Thunder perspective

Westbrook and PG

In their most recent loss, the Thunder let the Pacers overcome a 19-point deficit to win by a couple of points despite Paul George's blazing numbers in his homecoming game. PG put together a team-high total of 36 points and made six 3-pointers along the way.

Having lost six of their last ten, this will surely be the matchup Oklahoma would want to win to send across a statement about their resilience.

Predicted Starting lineup: Paul George, Jerami Grant, Russell Westbrook, Steven Adams, and Terrence Ferguson

How things might unfold

Keeping in mind that both teams have been out of rhythm and unable to put together solid winning streaks, this clash will be a tight affair.

The Thunder might feed heavily off the electric crowd at the Chesapeake Arena and the game is highly likely to go down to the wire considering the talent that Golden State possess.

Prediction: Golden State Warriors beat Oklahoma City Thunder

