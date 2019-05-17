NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers - Game 3

The Golden State Warriors' juggernaut rolls into Portland, Oregon to square off against the Trail Blazers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Trail Blazers shot themselves in the foot in Game 2, throwing a 15-point half-time advantage out the window.

Damian Lillard and co. could only watch helplessly as the Warriors caught fire in the second half, outscoring the Blazers 64 to 46.

They will have no time to brood, though, with Game 3 just around the corner.

When: May 19, 9:00 PM ET/May 17, 6:30 AM IST

Where: Moda Center, Portland (OR)

Portland Trail Blazers perspective

“Flush this one and get ready for Saturday,” was Rodney Hood's message to his teammates after seeing another victory against the Warriors slip away.

Hood has been a key contributor for the Trail Blazers off the bench, chipping in with 17 and 12 points respectively in the first two games of the series and shooting 40% from beyond the arc. He will need to step up in Game 3, especially if Lillard continues to misfire.

After a sensational start to the playoffs, Lillard has gone off the boil of late. He's shot just 28% from the field in his last three games and has struggled to get good looks in this series with taller defenders like Thompson and Iguodala on him.

If the Blazers are to have a shot at protecting home court and extending the series, they will need to find a way to get Lillard ticking once again.

Predicted starting line-up: Al Farouq Aminu (PF), Maurice Harkless (SF), Enes Kanter (C), CJ McCollum (SG), Damian Lillard (PG)

Golden State Warriors perspective

Golden State will know their work is far from done. They were given an almighty scare in Game 2, trailing by as many as 17 points at the start of the third quarter and eight in the fourth after Meyers Leonard had drained a three.

While they did manage to eke out a victory - as is their wont - they will not want to leave things that late again. Curry ended with 37 points on the night, but he was stifled from beyond the arc, with the Blazers constantly trapping and switching to try and get the ball out of his hands. However, that allowed Steph into the paint where he thrived.

Klay Thomspon, meanwhile, sparkled from downtown, making four of his eight attempts. With Steve Kerr confirming that Kevin Durant will not make the trip to Portland, the Splash Brothers will shoulder a majority of the scoring burden yet again.

Predicted starting line-up: Draymond Green (PF), Andre Iguodala (SF), Andrew Bogut (C), Klay Thompson (SG), Stephen Curry (PG)

Prediction: The Blazers will be reeling from their defeat in Game 2 and should, ideally, come out all guns blazing. Expect an early blitz from the hosts as they look to build an earllead. Damian Lillard is averaging 33 points per game at the Moda Center in the playoffs and he is due a big one. He should, in all likelihood, inspire the Blazers to a victory in Game 3.