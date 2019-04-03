×
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Preview
03 Apr 2019, 18:15 IST

James Harden and the Houston Rockets will take on the Brooklyn Nets
Match Preview

Houston played less than 24 hours ago as they destroyed the Sacramento Kings, and the NBA's most in-form team will once again be in action tonight. Mike D'Antoni will take his side LA to face the Clippers, in what increasingly looks like a preview of the first-round playoffs.

In a season that has defied the expectations of many, the Clippers currently sit 6th in the West standings, as the Los Angeles team has fuelled their playoff push by embarking on a 16-4 run. Meanwhile, the Rockets have slowly climbed the West standings thanks to winning 17 of their last 20 games, and the team now looks set to secure homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

Team News

Houston has struggled with injuries all season long, although the team is finally nearing full health ahead of the postseason. After missing six of the Rockets last eight fixtures with a knee injury, Kenneth Faried returned last night, recording a double-double in the teams win over the Kings. This leaves Gerald Green as the teams only doubt, although the Houston Chronicle is reporting that the 33-year-old could return for the game in LA.

On the Clippers side, Luc Mbah a Moute's remains out for the season having undergone a knee injury last month. Patrick Beverley is the teams only other doubt due to a right hip pointer, although the veteran is expected to feature.

Predicted Houston Rockets starting lineup: Eric Gordon (F), P.J. Tucker (F), Clint Capela (C), James Harden (G), Chris Paul (G)

Predicted LA Clippers starting lineup: Danilo Gallinari (F), Patrick Beverley (F), Ivica Zubac (C), Landry Shamet (G), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (G)

Match prediction

Both teams will be looking to gain the psychological advantage ahead of a likely first-round playoff matchup, although the Clippers should have too much on their own court due to the Rockets' grueling schedule.


Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
