NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
18   //    21 Mar 2019, 23:50 IST

Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets
Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets

Indiana Pacers (44-28) vs Golden State Warriors (48-22), Oracle Arena

The Golden State Warriors will host the Indiana Pacers tonight at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The Warriors are coming off a handy win against the Wolves, while the Pacers fell to another defeat at the hands of the LA Clippers in their last game on Tuesday.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Indiana Pacers perspective

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Clippers
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Clippers

The Pacers have been on a downslide with just four wins in their last 12 games. They will be looking to stop the losing streak tonight against the Warriors.

Tyreke Evans and Bojan Bogdanovic led the team in scoring against the Clippers, scoring 19 points apiece. Domantas Sabonis grabbed 16 rebounds and finished with 13 points on the night as well. Six players were in double figures scoring, but the team somehow failed to cross the line; something they will be looking to compensate for tonight.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Bojan Bogdanovic, Thaddeus Young, Myles Turner, Wesley Matthews and Cory Joeseph.

The Golden State Warriors perspective

Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets
Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets

The Warriors have lost just one game in their last four and look in decent shape. They will be hoping to maintain the winning momentum after winning their previous game against the Timberwolves.

Stephen Curry scored 38 points and knocked down eight 3-pointers against the Timberwolves. Klay Thompson added to the rout with 28 points on the night, while Kevin Durant contributed 17 points and dished nine assists. They all will be looking to maintain that form tonight against the Pacers.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins and Draymond Green.

How things might unfold

The Warriors are confident, at home and in decent shape. Moreover, DeMarcus Cousins will return to the lineup to provide an added boost.

The Pacers, on the other hand, have entered a funk and will have a hard time at the Oracle tonight.

Prediction: Golden State Warriors to beat Indiana Pacers

Shubham Sharma
