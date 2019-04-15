NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors - Game 2

Stephen Curry went off in Game 1 at the Oracle Arena

The Golden State Warriors cruised to a 121-104 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round series in the 2019 NBA playoffs. Stephen Curry went off for a game-high 38 points on a red-hot 11-for-16 shooting performance. He also led both the sides in rebounds (15) and assists (7), and the Los Angeles Clippers had no answer for his brilliance.

The focus now quickly shifts to Game 2 where the Warriors will be looking to emerge victorious before heading to LA, aiming for a sweep.

When: April 16, 8:00 AM IST

Where: Oracle Arena, Oakland

Watch: TNT

The Golden State Warriors' perspective

Kevin Durant and Patrick Beverley were both ejected in Game 1

The Warriors dismantled the Clippers in Game 1, without breaking a sweat. They dominated the opposition for all 48 minutes and never really looked uncomfortable. While Stephen Curry was definitely stellar, Kevin Durant was also in his element and scored 23 points before getting ejected following his altercation with Patrick Beverley.

The Clippers guard was also ejected.

The Dubs will enter this game as the favorites once again and the Clippers will need to do something really miraculous to defeat them.

Predicted Golden State Warriors starting line-up:

Kevin Durant (F), Draymond Green (F), DeMarcus Cousins (F), Klay Thompson (G) and Stephen Curry (G)

The Los Angeles Clippers' perspective

Montrezl Harrell led the Clippers in scoring with 26 points off the bench

All five Clippers starters had a forgettable night in Game 1. Even though the bench responded remarkably well (Montrezl Harrell scored 26 points and Lou Williams scored 25 points), they just did not get enough support from the rest of the crew.

While they looked decent on the defensive end, it was the offense that lacked discipline and that is something the Clippers need to work on in this series.

Predicted Los Angeles Clippers starting line-up:

Landry Shamet (G), Danilo Gallinari (F), Ivica Zubac (C), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (G) and Patrick Beverley (G)

How things might unfold

The Clippers might not be in a position to defeat the Warriors in a seven-game series right now, but they have the talent to extend it beyond 4 games. However, the Warriors, in their quest for a three-peat, will be looking to take care of business quickly and move on to the next round.

Prediction: Warriors to beat the Clippers

