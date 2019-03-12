×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers 

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
74   //    12 Mar 2019, 11:30 IST

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (30-36) vs Chicago Bulls (19-49), United Center

The Chicago Bulls will host the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at the United Center in Chicago.

The Bulls are coming off a massive loss against the Detroit Pistons, whereas the Celtics defeated the Lakers on Saturday.

With that in mind, let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Los Angeles Lakers' perspective

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have dropped to 11th place in the West and have now lost five games in a row.

Their last loss was against the Boston Celtics at home where only three players- LeBron James, Moritz Wagner and Johnathan Williams, were in double figures. The Lakers shot horribly from the three-point line, converting just five shots out of a total 27 attempted. They also have been dealing with injuries, and missed the services of Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.

The Lakers will be looking to make the best out of this season starting tonight.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Moritz Wagner, LeBron James, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Chicago Bulls' perspective

Chicago Bulls v Detroit Pistons
Chicago Bulls v Detroit Pistons
Advertisement

The Bulls are coming off back to back losses at the hands of the Detroit Pistons and currently sitting on the 13th place in the East.

Sunday’s loss against the Pistons saw the absence of Zach LaVine who missed the game due to a knee injury. In his absence, Wayne Selden was the leading scorer with 18 points off the bench. Also, Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter Jr. scored 17 points apiece.

The Bulls will be hoping to bounce back tonight.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Lauri Markkanen, Otto Porter Jr., Robin Lopez, Ryan Arcidiacono and Kris Dunn.

 How things might unfold

Both teams have been facing injury issues lately and have been on a losing streak.

I am expecting a welcome win for LeBron and the Lakers tonight, considering Zach LaVine questionable for tonight.

Prediction: Los Angeles Lakers to beat Chicago Bulls

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Chicago Bulls Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Zach LaVine
Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
NBA 2018-19, Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Match preview and expected starting lineups
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Robin Lopez is unlikely to join the Lakers ahead of the buyout deadline
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: Stephen A. Smith says Carmelo Anthony should join the Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
Top 10 clutch plays in NBA history
RELATED STORY
Is the GOAT debate in Basketball, Michael Jordan vs LeBron James, over?
RELATED STORY
Kobe Bryant vs Michael Jordan: A Statistical Comparison
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us