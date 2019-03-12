NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (30-36) vs Chicago Bulls (19-49), United Center

The Chicago Bulls will host the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at the United Center in Chicago.

The Bulls are coming off a massive loss against the Detroit Pistons, whereas the Celtics defeated the Lakers on Saturday.

With that in mind, let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Los Angeles Lakers' perspective

The Lakers have dropped to 11th place in the West and have now lost five games in a row.

Their last loss was against the Boston Celtics at home where only three players- LeBron James, Moritz Wagner and Johnathan Williams, were in double figures. The Lakers shot horribly from the three-point line, converting just five shots out of a total 27 attempted. They also have been dealing with injuries, and missed the services of Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.

The Lakers will be looking to make the best out of this season starting tonight.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Moritz Wagner, LeBron James, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Chicago Bulls' perspective

The Bulls are coming off back to back losses at the hands of the Detroit Pistons and currently sitting on the 13th place in the East.

Sunday’s loss against the Pistons saw the absence of Zach LaVine who missed the game due to a knee injury. In his absence, Wayne Selden was the leading scorer with 18 points off the bench. Also, Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter Jr. scored 17 points apiece.

The Bulls will be hoping to bounce back tonight.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Lauri Markkanen, Otto Porter Jr., Robin Lopez, Ryan Arcidiacono and Kris Dunn.

How things might unfold

Both teams have been facing injury issues lately and have been on a losing streak.

I am expecting a welcome win for LeBron and the Lakers tonight, considering Zach LaVine questionable for tonight.

Prediction: Los Angeles Lakers to beat Chicago Bulls

