×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
36   //    15 Mar 2019, 14:02 IST

Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls
Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Lakers (31-37) vs Detroit Pistons (34-33), Little Caesars Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Detroit Pistons tonight at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The Lakers lost to the Raptors yesterday, whereas the Pistons suffered a blowout loss against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Let us see how things are for both teams tonight.

The Los Angeles Lakers perspective

Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls
Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls

The road trip continues for Lakers as they move to Detroit to face the Pistons tonight. The loss against the Raptors yesterday dropped them to 31-37 for the season, sitting at the 11th place in West.

As a team, the Lakers are shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.4% from beyond the three-point line. LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma have been the leaders in scoring with 27.3 and 18.9 points per game. The team has been struggling with injuries and lacks the zeal to take them over the line.

The Lakers are in profound danger, and they aren't escaping soon.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Lebron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and Reggie Bullock.

The Detroit Pistons perspective

Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets
Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets
Advertisement

The Pistons have been in good form lately and are aiming to cement their place in the playoffs.

They were blown out in their last game against the Miami Heat and will be itching to bounce back tonight. As a team, the Pistons are shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the three-point line. Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond have led from the front averaging 24.9 and 17.3 points per game.

The Pistons have been excellent at home and will look to continue the run tonight.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Blake Griffin, Bruce Brown Jr., Andre Drummond, Wayne Ellington and Reggie Jackson.

How things might unfold

The Pistons are at home and will be well rested. They have all the firepower to beat the Lakers tonight.

The Lakers, on the other hand, play back to back and have lost too many games even to have a speck of confidence left in them.

Prediction: Detroit Pistons to beat Los Angeles Lakers

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Detroit Pistons Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Blake Griffin
Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons 
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers 
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted starting lineups and Match prediction - New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us