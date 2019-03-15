NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Lakers (31-37) vs Detroit Pistons (34-33), Little Caesars Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Detroit Pistons tonight at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The Lakers lost to the Raptors yesterday, whereas the Pistons suffered a blowout loss against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Let us see how things are for both teams tonight.

The Los Angeles Lakers perspective

Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls

The road trip continues for Lakers as they move to Detroit to face the Pistons tonight. The loss against the Raptors yesterday dropped them to 31-37 for the season, sitting at the 11th place in West.

As a team, the Lakers are shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.4% from beyond the three-point line. LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma have been the leaders in scoring with 27.3 and 18.9 points per game. The team has been struggling with injuries and lacks the zeal to take them over the line.

The Lakers are in profound danger, and they aren't escaping soon.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Lebron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and Reggie Bullock.

The Detroit Pistons perspective

Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets

The Pistons have been in good form lately and are aiming to cement their place in the playoffs.

They were blown out in their last game against the Miami Heat and will be itching to bounce back tonight. As a team, the Pistons are shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the three-point line. Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond have led from the front averaging 24.9 and 17.3 points per game.

The Pistons have been excellent at home and will look to continue the run tonight.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Blake Griffin, Bruce Brown Jr., Andre Drummond, Wayne Ellington and Reggie Jackson.

How things might unfold

The Pistons are at home and will be well rested. They have all the firepower to beat the Lakers tonight.

The Lakers, on the other hand, play back to back and have lost too many games even to have a speck of confidence left in them.

Prediction: Detroit Pistons to beat Los Angeles Lakers

