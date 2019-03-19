NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 26 // 19 Mar 2019, 16:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their road trip as they visit the league leaders, Milwaukee Bucks. It will be fascinating to watch another James vs Giannis encounter especially since the Greek Freak has taken over the Eastern Conference in the absence of James.

The Lakers lost a very tough encounter against the Knicks in their last match. The Knicks ended the match on a 15-1 run to win by one point. LeBron James had his shot blocked by Hezonja in the dying seconds of the match.

The Lakers currently have a 31-39 record and are the 11th ranked in the Western Conference. They have given up on their playoff chances this year.

Kyle Kuzma will be starting for the Lakers. He will be hoping to continue his good all-round displays. Reggie Bullock, Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee are going to be the other starters. Brandon Ingram had a successful shoulder surgery for the Lakers and he will be hoping to return to the lineup before the start of the next season.

The Bucks have been a team on an absolute tear. They are ranked 1st in defensive efficiency and 3rd in offensive efficiency.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having a terrific year and leads the MVP race right now. He is also getting very good support from his teammates. Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez and Malcolm Brogdon are all having superb years for the team. Brogdon is out indefinitely because of an injury. He will no longer take part in the regular season.

Here are the predicted starting lineups for the two teams

Los Angeles Lakers: Rajon Rondo (PG), Reggie Bullock (SG), LeBron James (SF), Kyle Kuzma (PF), JaVale McGee (C).

Milwaukee Bucks: Eric Bledsoe (PG), Khris Middleton (SG), Giannis Antetokounmpo (SF), Nikola Mirotic (PF), Brook Lopez (C).

Match prediction:

The Lakers are 1-3 on their current road trip. A host of injuries have derailed their season and they are no longer pushing for a playoff place. The Bucks have been the best team in the NBA and also have the best net points differential of any team.

I predict the Bucks to have an easy win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement